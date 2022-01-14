5 best Clash of Clans Builder Base troops

Clash of Clans developers, Supercell, while creating the Builder Base, added troops almost similar to the ones we have in the home village. Even though they are nearly identical, they still have minor differences like different names, damage-dealing discrepancies, Hit Points, and other abilities.

A player needs to know which troops to use and their abilities for the Versus Battles to gain more trophies. In this article, players will learn about the five best Builder Base troops in Clash of Clans.

These are the best Builder Base troops in Clash of Clans

1) Sneaky Archer

Clash of Clans Sneaky Archer (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sneaky Archer is a single target ranged troop that can be unlocked when a player upgrades builder barracks to level 2. Her special ability makes her invisible for the first 7 seconds, giving her an edge over the defenses. She can create a funnel and make way for other troops to enter the base. She has 100 Hit Points at the base level.

2) Bomber

Clash of Clans Bomber (Image via Sportskeeda)

Bomber is splash damage dealing ranged troop that can be unlocked when a player upgrades a builder's barracks to level 5. Big Bomb's special ability deals 300% damage on the first attack.

It is mainly used to destroy walls, but bombers deal pretty good splash damage to other building units. Unlike Wall Breakers, Bombers don't die in explosions. They throw the bomb instead of letting it blast with themselves. It has 100 Hit Points at the base level.

3) Night Witch

Clash of Clans Night Witch (Image via Sportskeeda)

Night Witch is a single target ranged troop that can be unlocked when a player upgrades builder barracks to level 8. Her special ability spawns a horde of bats when she dies. She can be very effective and difficult to kill because most defenses target the bats in front of her. She has 200 Hit Points at base level.

4) Hog Glider

Clash of Hog Glider (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hog Glider is the eleventh and last troop to be unlocked. Players can unlock Hog Glider once they upgrade their Builder Barracks to level 11. Hog Glider prioritizes defense buildings. Regardless of whether the Hog Glider successfully hits a building, the Hog Rider drops down and continues to attack defenses as a ground troop. It has 450 Hit Points at base level.

5) Super PEKKA

Clash of Super PEKKA (Image via Sportskeeda)

Super PEKKA is the second last troop to be unlocked in the Builder Base. Players can unlock Super PEKKA once they upgrade their builder barracks to level 10. She is a Builder Base troop version of PEKKA. The only difference is her ability, Overcharge, deal explosive damage when she dies. She has 3135 Hit Points at base level.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen