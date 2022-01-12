Builder Base in Clash of Clans: All you need to know

For years, Clash of Clans players have only dreamed of getting a night mode. On May 22nd, 2017, Supercell released the Builder Base as another game mode where players travel to another village via a boat. Builder Base is the home of the master builder. Here, the builder doesn't live in the builder's hut, but inside the Builder Hall. The base is lit up by small lanterns and village lights as it would've been much darker without them in the night time. There's only one builder available in the village, the Master Builder.

This night base is almost similar to the home base but with some minor troop changes and currency changes. In this article, gamers are going to learn about the Builder Base and all it has to offer.

Clash of Clans - A look at the Builder Base

In-game description of Builder Base:

"Home of the Master Builder and the main objective in battle. Destroying a Builder Hall awards an extra star in attacks. Win a Versus Battle by getting the most stars, or dealing more damage if tied. Upgrade the Builder Hall to unlock advanced buildings and troops!"

In this base, the Town Hall is known as the Builder Hall, in which the Master Builder resides. The Builder hall has 9 levels at the moment. The Builder Base can be accessed once a player reaches Town Hall level 4 in their Home Village. There are two currencies in this village, excluding the normal gem currency - Builder Gold and Builder Elixir. The battle mode in this base is a bit different, known as Versus Battle, where players attack each other's bases in real time.

Gem Mine

Gem Mines are a special addition to the Night base, which affects gem value for both villages. These mines produce gems but in a very low quantity. It has 9 levels at the moment. At level 1, it has a capacity of 1 and produces 2.16 gems per day.

Clock Tower

Clock Tower, as one might think, makes everything happen faster in the Builder Base. It can be repaired for use when a player reaches Builder Hall level 4. When activated, it will allow time in the Builder Base to speed ten times as fast as normal for a short duration. This duration can be increased by upgrading the Clock Tower.

Battle Machine

Battle Machine is the first and only Hero available in the Builder Base. It requires a level 5 Builder Hall and 900000 Builder Elixir to repair for use. The Battle Machine is a single-target melee unit that smashes nearby buildings with its hammer. It's special ability, Electric Hammer, increases attack damage for the next three attacks and regenerates its health. It can be used as long as the Battle Machine has not been destroyed.

Overall, Builder Base is another fun addition to the game. Players must remember that anything you do in the Builder Base doesn't affect your progress in the Home Base. Gems spent in either of the bases get deducted from the total number of gems a player has.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider