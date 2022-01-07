5 troops with highest damage per second (DPS) in Clash of Clans

In Clash of Clans, a player needs to have a balanced and efficient strategy before attacking a base. Strategy-making includes troops, spells, and how and when these should be used.

All these factors need to be considered before attacking a base. Besides a good strategy, troops with good DPS are also necessary. In this article, gamers will learn about 5 troops with a high amount of Damage Per Second.

Clash of Clans Troops with High Damage Per Second

1) PEKKA

Clash of Clans PEKKA (Image via Sportskeeda)

PEKKA is one of the strongest Elixir troops in Clash of Clans. It is a single targeting troop that attacks any building unit. In the early days of Clash, the hidden tesla would inflict 2x damage on PEKKA. Later, they buffed PEKKA even more, and now they are one of the strongest troops with a very high DPS and Hit Points.

Base level DPS- 260

2) Dragon

Clash of Clans Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dragon is a very strong air troop that deals splash damage to both air and ground troops. It takes a housing space of 20, which is a lot, but they deal enough damage to compensate for this much housing space.

They are slow but when taken to battles in large quantities, only drag army is enough to 3 star a base. Dragons take the most damage from Air Defense. Gamers are advised to destroy the Air Defenses with a lightning spell before deploying the dragons.

Base level DPS- 140

3) Yeti

Clash of Clans Yeti (Image via Sportskeeda)

Yeti is splash damage dealing troop that targets any building unit. It deals a good amount of damage, and eight small Yetimites are spawned on destruction. These Yetimites inflict further damage to buildings. Their high Hit Points and DPS make them a good troop worth investing in.

Base level DPS- 230

4) Electro Dragon

Clash of Clans Electro Dragon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Electro Dragon is one of the strongest troops overall in Clash of Clans. Electro Dragon army alone can take on a high-level base when used correctly. They deal damage in a chain reaction.

The splash attack they deal forms a chain and hits multiple buildings in a line. They target any building unit. When they die, a lightning spell plummets the ground.

Base level DPS- 240

5) Dragon Rider

Clash of Clans Dragon Rider (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dragon Rider is the most damage-dealing troop in Clash of Clans at the moment. It deals a damage of 340 per second and 700 on destruction. However, the destruction damage covers a small area. It can be unlocked once players reach Town Hall Level 14.

Base level DPS- 340

