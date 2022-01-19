Top 5 Rare Cards to use in Clash Royale

Cards are the heart of Clash Royale, a popular online multiplayer battle game developed by SuperCell following the incredible success of Clash of Clans. It involves fighting battles using character cards.

These cards are classified as Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. In order to win battles, card selection and strategy has become extremely important. Out of all the cards, Rare cards have a lot of importance as players start earning Rare cards from Arena 2. Here are the top 5 Rare cards in Clash Royale that players should use in battle.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

Win Clash Royale using these 5 rare cards

5) Musketeer

The Musketeer Card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Musketeer's in-game description is:

"Don't be fooled by her delicately coiffed hair, the Musketeer is a mean shot with her trusty boomstick."

The Musketeer is a single-target, medium-range character card with moderate hitpoints and fairly high damage that can be unlocked through the Training Camp. The musketeer can readily target both air and ground forces, making it an excellent backup for high hitpoint troops like the Giants and Golems.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Range: 6 Tiles

Max Level: 14

Damage: 289

Hitpoints: 955

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Win Musketeers through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! 24 hour Musketeer Card Challenge starts now!Win Musketeers through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! 24 hour Musketeer Card Challenge starts now! 🔫 Win Musketeers through one time rewards and complete the challenge at 3 wins! https://t.co/QOLRKyq92A

4) Valkyrie

The Valkyrie card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

Valkyrie's in-game description is:

"Tough melee fighter, deals area damage around her. Swarm or horde, no problem! She can take them all out with a few spins."

The Valkyrie card is an area damage melee troop with high hitpoints and great area damage that can be unlocked from Arena 2. Her ax deals 360° damage, hitting all troops in her immediate vicinity. Valkyrie should be used to counter high-damage cards such as Prince, Pekka, and the Skeletons army, among others.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Range: 1.2 Tiles

Max Level: 14

Damage: 354

Hitpoints: 2641

3) Hog Rider

The Hog Rider in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Hog Rider is:

"Fast melee troop that targets buildings and can jump over the river. He followed the echoing call of "Hog Riderrrrr" all the way through the Arena doors."

The Hog Rider card is a swift building-targeting melee card with moderately high hitpoints and damage that can be earned from Arena 5. To combat the skeletal army and minions, players should deploy Hog Rider with Zap or archers.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Range: 0.8 Tiles

Max Level: 14

Damage: 421

Hitpoints: 2248

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 What did you do this time, Hog Rider? 🤔 https://t.co/8ZW78p0fId

2) Wizard

The Wizard card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the wizard is:

"The most awesome man to ever set foot in the arena, the Wizard will blow you away with his handsomeness... and/or fireballs."

The Wizard card is an area-damage, medium-range card with high hitpoints and damage that may be unlocked from Arena 4. The Wizard's high damage makes it an ideal support troop for cards with high hitpoints like Giants, PEKKA, and others.

Cost: 5 Elixir

Range: 5.5 Tiles

Max Level: 14

Damage: 373

Hitpoints: 955

1) Fireball

The Fireball card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of Fireball is:

"Annnnnd... Fireball. Incinerates a small area, dealing high damage. Reduced damage to Crown Towers."

The Fireball card is an area-damage spell with a medium radius and high damage that may be unlocked at the Training Camp. It's the ideal card to use against attacking troops like Minions, Wizards, Musketeers, etc.

Cost: 4 Elixir

Radius: 2.5 Tiles

Max Level: 14

Damage: 913

