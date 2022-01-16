Clan Wars in Clash Royale: All you need to know

Clan Wars in Clash Royale have subsequently changed over the years. With the recent August 2020 update, Supercell released Clan Wars 2. It is a balanced new feature added by the devs where Clan Wars take place all the time. Multiple Clans compete against each other for fame. Clans with the highest fame become the best out of all

Unlike the older Clan Wars, these wars last for 4-5 weeks. There is no collection day or war day.

A look at the new Clan Wars 2: Clash Royale

Clan Wars in Clash Royale are always ongoing and they do not need to be started by a leader or a co-leader. Each war lasts for 4-5 weeks, with one River Race each week. All Clan members who are at least King Level 6 can participate. The Clan must have at least ten eligible participants to start a war. There can be a maximum number of 50 people participating in a Clan War.

A Clan War is fought between five Clans. However, all battles are matched against random opponents. The main goal is to reach the River Race's finish line before other clans succeed in doing so. Players can get medals by completing activities along the shore. These battles help the Clan reach the finish line.

The first three days of a Clan War are Training Days, where Clan Boats cannot progress on the river or be attacked. The last four days are Battle Days, allowing Clan Boats to progress to the Finish Line.

Clans receive different chests based on their ranking and how early they reach the finish line. One can still get good rewards if they do not place first.

Clash Royale River Tasks (Image via Reddit/u/DarkEmperor7)

Rewards

Also Read Article Continues below

All Clans who participate in the River Race receive a Chest reward. Higher placements increase the number of cards and Gold awarded. Clans who place 1st and 2nd receive trophies as well. Trophies indicate a clan's success in Clan Wars. Clans that reach the end of the River Race on the same day will tie and receive the exact placement and rewards.

Edited by Srijan Sen