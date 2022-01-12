Barbarian King in Clash of Clans: How to unlock, HP, damage type, and more

In Clash of Clans, heroes are stronger versions of the troops with special abilities and can deal much more damage than normal troops. Heroes can be unlocked once players reach Town Hall level 7.

As the name suggests, Barbarian King is the king of all barbarians, making him the strongest. In this article, players will learn about the Barbarian King, his ability, and how to unlock it.

A look at the Barbarian King in Clash of Clans

The Barbarian King from Clash of Clans is the first hero that can be unlocked. It is one of the strongest heroes in terms of melee strength. It is a single targeting hero that can be unlocked once a player reaches Town Hall level 7 and builds a Dark Elixir storage, which also unlocks the Dark Elixir currency for the first time. It is a melee damage type hero with 1700 Hit Points at Base level and 120 Damage Per Second.

The in-game description of Barbarian King from Clash of Clans reads:

"This colossal menace soaks up huge amounts of damage and bashes anything in his path. He guards his territory fiercely when defending, and can launch into a devastating rage when attacking once his Iron Fist ability is unlocked!"

How to unlock Barbarian King in Clash of Clans?

Barbarian King is a single targeting hero that can be unlocked once a player reaches Town Hall level 7. On reaching Town Hall 7, players can unlock the Dark Elixir storage, enabling them to save up for heroes. Barbarian King can be used once the Barbarian King altar is built, which costs 10000 Dark Elixir.

Barbian King's ability

Barbarian Kings' ability, Iron Fist, which unlocks at level 5, partially heals him by a set amount per level of the Iron Fist and summons a horde of additional Barbarians, and grants him increased damage and speed for a few seconds.

Regeneration time

Barbarian King's regeneration time depends on the amount of damage he takes during an attack. If he survives the attack without taking any damage, he can be used immediately, but the more damage he receives, the more time will be needed to regenerate.

Overall, Barbarian King alone can change the outcome of an attack. His ability, Iron Fist, is really useful when he reaches a higher level. It deals a lot of damage and can assist other troops with even more summoned barbarians. It is absolutely worth investing in and should be upgraded to the maximum level before upgrading the Town Hall.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider