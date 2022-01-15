5 best Clash Royale cards (2022)

Cards play a crucial role in Clash Royale, another popular online multiplayer game launched by SuperCell after the astonishing success of Clash of Clans.

Clash Royale is a multiplayer battle game where players fight using cards, divided into five rarity types: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Champion. Card selection has become highly crucial in the title to win battles.

It is best to battle with these five cards in Clash Royale

1) Sparky

The Sparky card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Sparky's in-game description is:

"Sparky slowly charges up, then unloads MASSIVE area damage. Overkill isn't in her vocabulary."

It is a Legendary card that deals maximum damage. It costs six Elixir to deploy a Sparky, which resembles a Tesla coil with a steel ram attached and a base with four wooden wheels. It delivers damage of 1100.

2) PEKKA

The PEKKA card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of PEKKA is:

"A heavily armored, slow melee fighter. Swings from the hip but packs a huge punch!"

A sluggish, heavily armored melee combatant that swings from the hip with a powerful punch, PEKKA is an Epic-level card that is a single-target melee ground soldier with a high hitpoint and damage output. It costs seven Elixir to train a PEKKA card, which delivers damage of 678.

3) Prince

The Prince card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Prince's in-game description is:

"Don't let the little pony fool you. Once the Prince gets a running start, you WILL be trampled. Deals double damage once he gets charging."

It is another strong Epic-level troop that doubles damage after getting charged. Don't be misled by the lovely ponytail, as this troop is capable of destroying the entire base. It delivers damage of 325 and costs five Elixirs to train.

4) Mega Knight

The Mega Knight card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the Mega Knight is:

"He lands with the force of 1,000 mustaches, then jumps from one foe to the next, dealing huge area damage. Stand aside!"

Mega Knight is a Legendary card that can be unlocked at Arena 7. With black spiky fists, massive armor, gray chainmail, and a team-colored belt, he is one of the strongest cards in Clash Royale. Mega Knight is a seven Elixir card that delivers 355 damages and costs seven Elixir to play.

5) Balloon

The Balloon card (Image via Sportskeeda)

The in-game description of the balloon is:

"As pretty as they are, you won't want a parade of these balloons showing up on the horizon. Drops powerful bombs and when shot down, crashes dealing area damage."

It is an Epic card that targets buildings and can be unlocked at Arena 6. When one of her powerful bombs is shot down, it crashes, causing area damage. Balloons deliver damage of 798, and it costs five Elixirs to train one.

Note: The cards that players choose in Clash Royale depend upon their skills and preferences, and this list reflects the author's views.

