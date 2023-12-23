Clash Royale upcoming balance changes explored (January 2024)

The work-in-progress Clash Royale balance changes for the month of January 2024 have been revealed. The updates are going to significantly alter the game's current meta. Little to no balance changes were made in December. As a result, the meta in Clash Royale seemed to be getting monotonous. That is set to change in the coming month.

Everyone has been running Little Prince, the new Champion, Royal Giant, Archers Evolution, and a couple of other cards. There has not been a lot of variety among the most-used items this season. Thus, a major balance change has been necessary.

This article will mention all the upcoming balance changes Supercell is working on for a big chunk of cards. It is important to note that the developers will be running a poll where they want to see how fans react to the proposed alterations. Based on that, they will implement the final changes.

All Clash Royale balance changes for January 2024

All cards that are likely to get nerfed in the January 2024 balance change

The following cards are probably going to get nerfed in the upcoming balance changes:

Little Prince: The HP of the Guardian is likely to be reduced by 11%, going from 1,800 to 1,600. The damage of the Little Prince is likely to be reduced by 9%, going from 110 HP to 100 HP.

Archers Evolution: The range is going to be reduced by 8%, going from 6.5 tiles to 6 tiles. The Power Shot Range is likely to be reduced by 10%, going from 5 tiles to 4.5 tiles.

Goblins: The First Hit Time is likely to be increased by 25%, going from 0.4 seconds to 0.5 seconds.

Rage: The duration is likely to get reduced by 8%, going from 6 seconds to 5.5 seconds.

Barbarian Barrel: The damage is likely to get reduced by 7%, going from 241 HP to 224 HP.

Royal Recruits Evolution: The Damage Multiplier is likely to get reduced by 6%, going from 1.1 to 1.

Bowler: The First Hit Time is likely to increase by 20%, going from 5 seconds to 6 seconds.

All cards that are likely to get buffed in the January 2024 balance change

The following Clash Royale cards are probably going to get buffed in the upcoming balance changes:

Giant Skeleton: The HP is likely to increase by 8%, going from 3,424 HP to 3,696 HP.

Guards: The Shield HP is likely to increase by 7%, going from 240 HP to 256 HP.

Skeleton King: The Hit Speed is likely to increase by 7%, going from 0.625 hits every second to 0.667 hits every second.

Bomber: The damage is likely to increase by 4%, going from 222 HP to 230 HP.

Golden Knight: The Dash Damage is likely to increase by 8%, going from 310 HP to 335 HP.

Archer Queen: The duration of her ability is likely to increase by 17%, going from 3 seconds to 3.5 seconds.

All cards that are likely to get a rework in the January 2024 balance change

Only the Goblin Drill is going to get a rework in Clash Royale if the poll calls for it.

The following rework procedures are in line for it:

(Buff) The duration of this card is likely to increase by 11%, going from 9 seconds to 10 seconds.

(Buff) The First Spawn Time is likely to reduce by 50%, going from 1 second to 0.5 seconds.

(Nerf) The HP is likely to reduce by 9%, going from 1,440 HP to 1,312 HP.

There are a total of 14 Clash Royale balance changes, out of which you can vote for eight or fewer.