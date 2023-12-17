Latest Clash Royale leaks reveal 3 new Card Evolutions

Hints of three new Clash Royale (CR) Card Evolutions have been found in the game files by one of the most popular CR data miners, CRLeaks on X (formerly Twitter). CRLeaks posted on their Twitter profile that Supercell might be releasing three new Evolutions in Clash Royale – Valkyrie Evolution, Bomber Evolution, and Tesla Evolution.

In this article, we will run you through everything we know about these three Evolutions, including how they might work, new game mechanics, and whether they may join the Clash Royale fray or not.

Note: Whatever we are about to discuss is based on leaked information, and do not claim that these additions are certain to happen. Since data-mined information cannot be considered reliable or absolute, we request you take it with a grain of salt.

CRLeaks reveals the possibility of Bomber Evolution, Valkyrie Evolution, and Tesla Evolution in Clash Royale

A brand-new Card Evolution in Clash Royale means the addition of a new mechanic in the game that you need to get used to. As we have seen in previous cases, new cards tend to break the meta of CR unless the developers at Supercell decide to nerf them.

Here, we are looking at three new cards, Evolutions on top of everything. This could either please the community (given Supercell’s history in CR, this is very unlikely) or see Clash Royale face criticism.

As mentioned, according to leaks revealed by CRLeaks, the Bomber Evolution, Valkyrie Evolution, and Tesla Evolution cards may be added to the game. Earlier, it was believed that Supercell would only be releasing Evolutions of cards with Common rarity.

However, that might change if CRLeaks’ predictions come true. As we all know, Valkyrie is a Rare card, and if it gets an Evolution, CR will stray from the pattern. However, patterns are not important when new cards are coming to the game.

The Bomber Evolution leaked by this data miner shows faster animation. With the Evolution status, the bomber can be expected to enjoy more Health Points (HP) and a higher hit speed accompanied by more damage.

The same can be said for the Valkyrie Evolution. Once the regular card gets upgraded to its Evo, the Valkyrie might receive a buff to its HP, speed of attack, and range.

Since Evolutions are almost always broken and overpowered upon release, the Valkyrie Evolution might also be able to knock back troops every time she swings her axe.

Lastly, the Tesla Evolution might be able to hit multiple troops in the arena. The animation in the leak shows the Tesla Evolution releasing a circular energy wave, and from the looks of it, players are speculating that this Evolution could hit multiple troops instead of one at a time.

All of this is mere speculation and is subject to change. In fact, we are not even certain if these cards will be added to Clash Royale. However, if they do become a part of the game, the meta will definitely become very interesting.