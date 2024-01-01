Best Valkyrie Evolution deck in Clash Royale

Valkyrie Evolution is the 11th card evolution in Clash Royale, added on January 1, 2024. This evolution, which has a two-card cycle, increases the Valkyrie's power and makes her a more potent weapon on the battlefield. Valkyrie's developed Spin Wind ability causes a tiny tornado to form, drawing enemy soldiers to her and increasing her damage when she swings her axe at a ground target. This tornado notably affects both ground and air units.

In this article, we'll describe the best deck suited for the Evolved Valkyrie, along with a few strategies in Clash Royale.

Clash Royale Valkyrie Evolution: Best deck, strategies, and more

Best deck

The best Valkyrie Evolution deck to dominate the battlefield in Clash Royale involves the following cards:

Evolved Valkyrie (4 elixir)

Goblin Gang (3 elixir)

Princess (3 elixir)

Ice Spirit (1 elixir)

Goblin Barrel (3 elixir)

Tesla (4 elixir)

The Log (2 elixir)

Rocket (6 elixir)

With an average elixir cost of 3.25, players must shuffle their deck carefully without over-using the Rocket, which costs six elixirs.

Strategy

The best tips and strategies required for this deck are given below:

The key to a successful Valkyrie Evolution deck lies in efficient elixir management. Start by cycling cheap cards like Ice Spirit and Goblin Gang to build elixir and activate your King's Tower. Utilize Princess to chip away at enemy towers from a safe distance.

Once you establish an elixir lead, deploy the Evolved Valkyrie strategically to counter enemy pushes. Her enhanced splash damage and pull ability will thwart your opponent's attempts to break through your defenses. The Tesla, with its quick deployment and solid damage output, serves as a reliable defensive structure during the mid-game in Clash Royale.

As you approach the late game, use the Rocket judiciously to finish off weakened enemy towers or eliminate key threats like Sparky or Inferno Tower. The Goblin Barrel can be a game-changing surprise attack to secure victory, catching your opponent off guard.

Leverage Evolved Valkyrie's Spin Wind ability strategically to capture maximum enemy troops in its effect and destroy them.

Combine Goblin Gang with The Log to not only push back enemy troops but also deal extra damage. This combo is particularly effective against swarms and can create opportunities for counter-attacks.

Don't hesitate to use Rocket early in the game if you spot a favorable opportunity to eliminate a crucial enemy card. This proactive approach can disrupt your opponent's strategy and give you an advantage. But remember, do not use it irresponsibly since you need to focus on filling the elixir bar first in the battle.

Valkyrie Evolution is one of the best card evolutions currently available in Clash Royale. This deck fully harnesses her ability by providing a powerful combination of offensive and defensive capabilities.