Top 3 Clash Royale Decks for beginners to rank up fast in Arenas

Clash Royale is a fun and fast-paced tower defense title that utilizes strategic card-placing gaming mechanics across various Arenas. Initially, players begin with a few cards. As they win 1vs1 online battles, new cards and Arenas are unlocked. With a multitude of card options to choose from, newcomers often struggle to read the tactical card intricacies that exist in Clash Royale.

As a result, newcomers often pick a Deck combination that is messy, devoid of any real-time strategy, consuming a lot of Elixir.

Since a Deck in Clash Royale comprises only eight card slots, it is up to you to pick the best Deck combination that complements your playstyle.

In this feature, we have listed three solid Clash Royale Decks for beginners, along with some of the strategies behind choosing the Decks.

3 formidable Clash Royale Decks for beginners to win more Arena matches in 2024

Before we look at the Deck combinations, remember that placing cards on the Arena costs Elixir points in Clash Royale. Elixirs are similar to manna regeneration. Both competitors begin with 10 Elixir points. Placing cards on the Arena empties your Elixir, which takes a few seconds to regenerate.

Let us look at the top 3 Clash Royale Decks for beginners:

3) The All Human Deck

Average Elixir Cost: 4

A Deck comprising all human characters in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

This particular Deck, as the name suggests, is only filled with Human-like character cards. It comprises heavy-weight characters like the Giant, Barbarians, and Knights supported by Archers and the Musketeer cards.

The idea of this Deck is to overpower the enemies with units that have a lot of HP and hit points. The only downside to this Deck combination is that the average Elixir cost is towards the higher end. This often leads to characters alone in the Arena with no incoming backup.

Let’s take a detailed dive into all the eight cards picked for this Deck:

Barbarians: Four Barbarian fighters spawn that can deal lethal melee damage. This card is ideal for both advancing and desperate last-ditch defending.

Four Barbarian fighters spawn that can deal lethal melee damage. This card is ideal for both advancing and desperate last-ditch defending. Giant: Giants are a headache to deal with when they are advancing toward a tower. It is because they have a huge HP bar and hit points. However, they are vulnerable to flying units.

Giants are a headache to deal with when they are advancing toward a tower. It is because they have a huge HP bar and hit points. However, they are vulnerable to flying units. Archers: Comes in a pair of two. A reliable card that deals ranged damage, provided you are constantly upgrading it.

Comes in a pair of two. A reliable card that deals ranged damage, provided you are constantly upgrading it. Musketeer: The premium ranged unit in the Deck. Does superior tower damage and has a somewhat longer firing radius than the Archers.

The premium ranged unit in the Deck. Does superior tower damage and has a somewhat longer firing radius than the Archers. Fireball: Casts a spell in a designated area, which hurls a massive Fireball, obliterating any minor units and Huts immediately. Fireballs can also be hurled directly at an opponent’s tower.

Casts a spell in a designated area, which hurls a massive Fireball, obliterating any minor units and Huts immediately. Fireballs can also be hurled directly at an opponent’s tower. Wizard : A ranged unit that deals heavy fire damage to enemies.

: A ranged unit that deals heavy fire damage to enemies. Valkyrie: A powerful, stubborn fighter that can kill an enemy unit with a single hack. The only disadvantage of having this card is that Valkyrie moves very slowly. They are also susceptible to ranged units.

A powerful, stubborn fighter that can kill an enemy unit with a single hack. The only disadvantage of having this card is that Valkyrie moves very slowly. They are also susceptible to ranged units. Arrows: Fires a string of arrows at a designated location. Can be used like the Fireball spell.

2) The Infinite Spawn Deck

Average Elixir Cost: 3.4

A Deck in Clash Royale to outnumber enemies (Image via Supercell)

This Deck combination in Clash Royale is all about overpowering the enemies with the sheer weight of numbers. With an average Elixir cost of only 3.4, this particular Deck ensures you have some troops during the match.

Leading cards in this Decks are the humble Spear Goblins that cost only 2 Elixir. Play the Goblin Hut alongside Spear Goblins, and you'll have six units ready to pepper enemies with their Javelins.

Irritate your opponent further by casting the Tombstone spell (3 Elixir), which spawns two skeleton warriors after every second. Back this Deck up with heavyweights like the Goblin Cage and the Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Let us dive deeper into this unique Deck in Clash Royale that can spawn a stream of troops at all times.

Spear Goblins: The underrated backbone of this Deck. With a cost of only 2 Elixir, you can place three Spear Goblins at any point of the match. Make sure to keep upgrading this card as you climb up to other Arenas. Otherwise, this card will tend to fall short.

The underrated backbone of this Deck. With a cost of only 2 Elixir, you can place three Spear Goblins at any point of the match. Make sure to keep upgrading this card as you climb up to other Arenas. Otherwise, this card will tend to fall short. Goblin Hut: A Hut that lasts for 20 seconds and spawns three Spear Goblins after every two seconds or so. Combine this card, which costs 5 Elixir, with the Spear Goblins to outnumber enemies.

A Hut that lasts for 20 seconds and spawns three Spear Goblins after every two seconds or so. Combine this card, which costs 5 Elixir, with the Spear Goblins to outnumber enemies. Goblin Cage: The Tankiest character in the Deck, the Goblin Cage has a Goblin Brute trapped inside. This card is primarily used as a defensive card or to delay the enemy's advance. Enemy units have to break through the cage first before dealing with the formidable Goblin Brute trapped inside.

The Tankiest character in the Deck, the Goblin Cage has a Goblin Brute trapped inside. This card is primarily used as a defensive card or to delay the enemy's advance. Enemy units have to break through the cage first before dealing with the formidable Goblin Brute trapped inside. Tombstone: Erects a Tombstone on the Arena that lasts for 20 seconds, which spawns two skeleton warriors after every second. Although one of the weakest units in the game that can be spawned, Tombstone proves to be a very irritating minor threat to deal with if you have the Goblin Hut active simultaneously.

Erects a Tombstone on the Arena that lasts for 20 seconds, which spawns two skeleton warriors after every second. Although one of the weakest units in the game that can be spawned, Tombstone proves to be a very irritating minor threat to deal with if you have the Goblin Hut active simultaneously. Minions: Comes in a pack of three. This is a ranged unit that has the ability to fly. This card balances the Deck perfectly. Without this card, this Deck will suffer when defending Giants and Knights.

Comes in a pack of three. This is a ranged unit that has the ability to fly. This card balances the Deck perfectly. Without this card, this Deck will suffer when defending Giants and Knights. Goblins: Spawns four Goblins that stab with knives at a cost of only 2 Elixir. The idea is to simply overpopulate the battlefield with the other Goblin cards in this Deck. Like the Spear Goblins, you’d have to keep upgrading this card to keep it on par with other powerful ones.

Spawns four Goblins that stab with knives at a cost of only 2 Elixir. The idea is to simply overpopulate the battlefield with the other Goblin cards in this Deck. Like the Spear Goblins, you’d have to keep upgrading this card to keep it on par with other powerful ones. Fireball: A reliable spell that does massive area and tower damage.

A reliable spell that does massive area and tower damage. Mini P.E.K.K.A: Yet another tough fighter to give support to Goblin Brute. This unit can destroy towers in only four hacks if left undefended.

1) The Hammer and Anvil Deck

Average Elixir Cost: 3.9

A tactically astute Deck in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

With a slightly higher than average Elixir cost but within 4 Elixir points, this is an underrated yet powerful deck combination in Clash Royale. This particular Deck relies more on a tactical approach to win the battle than brute force or sheer numbers. The key tactical card in this Deck is the Battering Ram.

The key tactical aspect in this Deck is to overpopulate any one lane and force the opponent to spawn cards in the lane where most of the fighting is taking place. The trick is to keep the enemy units occupied.

Once you feel the opponent has committed all their options and has finally run out of Elixir points, launch the Battering Ram card toward the isolated enemy tower. A couple of such pushes with the Battering Ram is enough to destroy a tower.

You’d be surprised to find out how this trick works most of the time in lower-ranked Arenas. Let us look at the other card combinations in this Deck:

Battering Ram: Four Barbarians are spawned that lunge towards the nearest tower. They are siege experts and are ideal tower offense cards.

Four Barbarians are spawned that lunge towards the nearest tower. They are siege experts and are ideal tower offense cards. Goblin Cage: A Tanky character ideal to keep enemy forces in check.

A Tanky character ideal to keep enemy forces in check. Spear Goblins: Use this ranged unit to support the ones holding the lines from behind.

Use this ranged unit to support the ones holding the lines from behind. Minions: A versatile ranged unit that balances the Deck as they have the ability to deal with aerial threats.

A versatile ranged unit that balances the Deck as they have the ability to deal with aerial threats. Fireball: Fireballs deal more damage than the Arrow spell due to their heat effect on a radius.

Fireballs deal more damage than the Arrow spell due to their heat effect on a radius. Goblin Hut: Keep the opposing army always busy by Spawning Goblin Huts.

Keep the opposing army always busy by Spawning Goblin Huts. Barbarians: The most versatile melee damage unit of the Deck due to their superior hack and slash ability.

The most versatile melee damage unit of the Deck due to their superior hack and slash ability. Mini P.E.K.K.A: The formidable mechanized Tank that is ideal for both attacking and defending tight spots.

Follow Sportskeeda for more gaming guides, updates, and esports news. Let us know in the comments if you'd like Deck combinations of higher-level Arenas in Clash Royale.