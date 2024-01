best clash royale decks used by pros

The five best Clash Royale decks used by professionals after the January 2024 balance changes incorporate some of the best cards in the current metagame. Giant, Goblin Giant, Skeletons Evolution, Knight Evolution, and Miner are a few of the most popular cards in Clash Royale this season.

In this article, we will look at some of the best decks you can use in Clash Royale's current meta and are favorites among the world's best players.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best decks used by the top players in the current meta.)

Top Clash Royale decks used by professionals

These decks are the best that you can use in the current meta:

1) Giant Graveyard deck

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Arrows : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Minions : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Dark Prince : This card costs four elixir.

: This card costs four elixir. Giant : This card costs five elixir.

: This card costs five elixir. Graveyard : This card costs five elixir.

: This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

2) Hog Earthquake cycle deck

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hog Rider : This card costs four elixir.

: This card costs four elixir. Earthquake : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Goblins : This card costs two elixir.

: This card costs two elixir. Log : This card costs two elixir.

: This card costs two elixir. Mighty Miner : This card costs four elixir.

: This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit : This card costs one elixir.

: This card costs one elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

3) Splashyard deck

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Aerage Elixir Cost: This Clash Royale deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Barbarian Barrel : This card costs two elixir.

: This card costs two elixir. Tornado : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Tombstone : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Little Prince : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Poison : This card costs four elixir.

: This card costs four elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

4) Electro Giant beatdown deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Electro Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Little Prince : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Lightning : This card costs six elixir.

: This card costs six elixir. Bowler : This card costs five elixir.

: This card costs five elixir. Barbarian Barrel : This card costs two elixir.

: This card costs two elixir. Cannon : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

5) Miner Poison cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Log : This card costs two elixir.

: This card costs two elixir. Royal Delivery : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Bomb Tower : This card costs four elixir.

: This card costs four elixir. Poison : This card costs four elixir.

: This card costs four elixir. Little Prince : This card costs three elixir.

: This card costs three elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.