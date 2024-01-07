Best Clash Royale decks after January 2024 balance changes

Clash Royale saw a lot of balance changes in January. The Giant Skeleton, Archer Queen, Golden Knight, Guards, and a few more cards received major buffs that have given them a lot of viability in the current meta of Clash Royale. With that, we also saw a few overused cards, like the Little Prince getting a big nerf, which might kill the card.

In this article, we will look at some of the best Clash Royale decks you can use in the current meta of the game after the January 2024 balance changes.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best decks you can use in the current meta.)

Top Clash Royale decks after January 2024 balance changes

These decks are the best that you can use in the current meta:

Log bait deck with Guards

Electro Giant with Golden Knight and Lightning

Giant Skeleton with Balloon and Archers Evolution

Hog cycle deck with Giant Skeleton and Archer Queen

Royal Hogs - Earthquake cycle deck with Archer Queen

1) Log bait with guards

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Princess: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Guards: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Rocket: This card costs six elixir.

2) Electro Giant with Golden Knight and Lightning

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Electro Giant: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Golden Knight: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Lightning: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

3) Giant Skeleton with Balloon and Archers Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Ice Wizard: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Ice Golem: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Lumberjack: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Freeze: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

4) Hog cycle deck with Giant Skeleton and Archer Queen

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This particular hog cycle deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1. It uses two cards that received major changes in Clash Royale – Giant Skeleton and the Archer Queen.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Giant Skeleton: This card costs six elixir.

5) Royal Hogs - Earthquake cycle deck with Archer Queen

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This Royal Hogs deck has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Hogs: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Archer Queen: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblins: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Spirit Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Earthquake: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

These are the five best decks you can use in the current Clash Royale meta after the January 2024 balance changes.