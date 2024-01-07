Best Clash Royale Double Evolution Tournament decks

Clash Royale saw a lot of balance changes in the month of January. The Giant Skeleton, Archer Queen, Golden Knight, Guards, and a few more cards received major buffs that have given them a lot of viability in the game's current meta. With that, we also saw a few overused cards, like the Little Prince, getting a big nerf that might kill the card.

In this article, we will look at some of the best decks you can use in Clash Royale's current meta after the January 2024 balance changes.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best decks you can use in the current meta.)

Top Clash Royale decks for Double Evolution Tournament

These decks are the best that you can use in the Double Evolution Tournament:

Goblin Giant deck with Archers Evolution and Knight Evolution Mortar Evolution - Miner cycle deck with Royal Recruits Evolution Log bait deck with Skeletons Evolution and Knight Evolution Hog - Earthquake cycle deck with Knight Evolution and Firecracker Evolution Giant - Graveyard deck with Bats Evolution and Archers Evolution

1) Goblin Giant deck with Archers Evolution and Knight Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.9 in Clash Royale.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs 3 elixir.

Rage: This card costs 2 elixir.

Lightning: This card costs 6 elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs 3 elixir.

Fisherman: This card costs 3 elixir.

Bowler: This card costs 6 elixir.

Goblin Giant: This card costs 6 elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs 3 elixir.

2) Mortar Evolution - Miner cycle deck with Royal Recruits Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Recruits Evolution: This card costs 7 elixir.

Mortar Evolution: This card costs 4 elixir.

Arrows: This card costs 3 elixir.

Goblins: This card costs 2 elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs 3 elixir.

Miner: This card costs 3 elixir.

Minions: This card costs 3 elixir.

Skeleton Dragons: This card costs 4 elixir.

3) Log bait deck with Skeletons Evolution and Knight Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9 in Clash Royale.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Electro Spirit: This card costs 1 elixir.

Log: This card costs 2 elixir.

Princess: This card costs 3 elixir.

Tesla: This card costs 4 elixir.

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs 1 elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs 3 elixir.

Rocket: This card costs 6 elixir.

Goblin Barrel: This card costs 3 elixir.

4) Hog - Earthquake cycle deck with Knight Evolution and Firecracker Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.8 in Clash Royale.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Ice Spirit: This card costs 1 elixir.

Goblins: This card costs 2 elixir.

Earthquake: This card costs 3 elixir.

Hog Rider: This card costs 4 elixir.

Log: This card costs 2 elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs 4 elixir.

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs 3 elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs 3 elixir.

5) Giant - Graveyard deck with Bats Evolution and Archers Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This Royal Hogs deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4 in Clash Royale.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs 3 elixir.

Bats Evolution: This card costs 2 elixir.

Giant Snowball: This card costs 2 elixir.

Arrows: This card costs 3 elixir.

Graveyard: This card costs 5 elixir.

Giant: This card costs 5 elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs 3 elixir.

Dark Prince: This card costs 4 elixir.

These are the five best decks you can use in the ongoing Double Evolution Tournament in Clash Royale.