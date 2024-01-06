5 best Valkyrie Evolution decks in Clash Royale

The Valkyrie Evolution has just been released in Clash Royale. Being the first Evolution for a card with Rare status, it has meshed well with the Clash Royale community so far. The majority feel this Evolution has an amazing new mechanic and adds a lot of spice to the current meta.

In this article, we will explore some of the best Clash Royale decks that run Valkyrie Evolution.

(Note: This list is not ranked and lists the best decks that use the Evo Valk in the current meta.)

Exe-nado, Minor-Wall Breaker, and more of the best Valkyrie Evolution decks in Clash Royale

1) Exe-nado Hog cycle deck with the new Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This Evo Valk deck in Clash Royale has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Executioner: This card costs five elixir

Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir

Rocket: This card costs six elixir

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir

Log: This card costs two elixir

Goblins: This card costs two elixir

Tornado: This card costs three elixir

2) Log bait deck with Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell) Deck 3 (Image via Supercell) Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Princess: This card costs three elixir

Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir

Tornado: This card costs three elixir

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir

Log: This card costs two elixir

Rocket: This card costs six elixir

Goblin Gang: This card costs three elixir

3) Miner-Wall Breaker cycle deck with Valkyrie Evolution

This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Log: This card costs two elixir

Magic Archer: This card costs four elixir

Miner: This card costs three elixir

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir

Wall Breakers: This card costs two elixir

Tornado: This card costs three elixir

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir

4) Miner-Poison cycle deck with Little Prince and Valkyrie Evolution

This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Miner: This card costs three elixir

Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir

Poison: This card costs four elixir

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir

Log: This card costs two elixir

Bomb Tower: This card costs three elixir

Goblins: This card costs two elixir

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir

5) Splashyard with Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Graveyard: This card costs five elixir

Ice Wizard: This card costs three elixir

Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir

Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir

Tombstone: This card costs three elixir

Tornado: This card costs three elixir

Poison: This card costs four elixir

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir

That concludes our foray into the five best Clash Royale decks that utilize Valkyrie Evolution.