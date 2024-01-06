5 best Valkyrie Evolution decks in Clash Royale

The Valkyrie Evolution has just been released in Clash Royale. Being the first Evolution for a card with Rare status, it has meshed well with the Clash Royale community so far. The majority feel this Evolution has an amazing new mechanic and adds a lot of spice to the current meta.
In this article, we will explore some of the best Clash Royale decks that run Valkyrie Evolution.
(Note: This list is not ranked and lists the best decks that use the Evo Valk in the current meta.)
Exe-nado, Minor-Wall Breaker, and more of the best Valkyrie Evolution decks in Clash Royale
1) Exe-nado Hog cycle deck with the new Valkyrie Evolution
Average Elixir cost: This Evo Valk deck in Clash Royale has an average elixir cost of 3.4.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Executioner: This card costs five elixir
- Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir
- Rocket: This card costs six elixir
- Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
- Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
- Log: This card costs two elixir
- Goblins: This card costs two elixir
- Tornado: This card costs three elixir
2) Log bait deck with Valkyrie Evolution
Average Elixir cost: This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Princess: This card costs three elixir
- Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir
- Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
- Tornado: This card costs three elixir
- Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
- Log: This card costs two elixir
- Rocket: This card costs six elixir
- Goblin Gang: This card costs three elixir
3) Miner-Wall Breaker cycle deck with Valkyrie EvolutionAverage Elixir Cost:
This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Log: This card costs two elixir
- Magic Archer: This card costs four elixir
- Miner: This card costs three elixir
- Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
- Wall Breakers: This card costs two elixir
- Tornado: This card costs three elixir
- Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir
- Skeletons: This card costs one elixir
4) Miner-Poison cycle deck with Little Prince and Valkyrie EvolutionAverage Elixir Cost:
This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Miner: This card costs three elixir
- Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
- Poison: This card costs four elixir
- Little Prince: This card costs three elixir
- Log: This card costs two elixir
- Bomb Tower: This card costs three elixir
- Goblins: This card costs two elixir
- Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
5) Splashyard with Valkyrie Evolution
Average Elixir Cost: This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.
Cards that you need to build this deck:
- Graveyard: This card costs five elixir
- Ice Wizard: This card costs three elixir
- Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir
- Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir
- Tombstone: This card costs three elixir
- Tornado: This card costs three elixir
- Poison: This card costs four elixir
- Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
That concludes our foray into the five best Clash Royale decks that utilize Valkyrie Evolution.