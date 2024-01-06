Esports & Gaming

5 best Valkyrie Evolution decks in Clash Royale

By Raunak Bose
Modified Jan 06, 2024 02:04 GMT
Best Valkyrie Evolution decks in Clash Royale (Image via Supercell)

The Valkyrie Evolution has just been released in Clash Royale. Being the first Evolution for a card with Rare status, it has meshed well with the Clash Royale community so far. The majority feel this Evolution has an amazing new mechanic and adds a lot of spice to the current meta.

In this article, we will explore some of the best Clash Royale decks that run Valkyrie Evolution.

(Note: This list is not ranked and lists the best decks that use the Evo Valk in the current meta.)

Exe-nado, Minor-Wall Breaker, and more of the best Valkyrie Evolution decks in Clash Royale

1) Exe-nado Hog cycle deck with the new Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)
Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This Evo Valk deck in Clash Royale has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

  • Executioner: This card costs five elixir
  • Hog Rider: This card costs four elixir
  • Rocket: This card costs six elixir
  • Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
  • Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
  • Log: This card costs two elixir
  • Goblins: This card costs two elixir
  • Tornado: This card costs three elixir

2) Log bait deck with Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)
Average Elixir cost: This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

  • Princess: This card costs three elixir
  • Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir
  • Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
  • Tornado: This card costs three elixir
  • Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
  • Log: This card costs two elixir
  • Rocket: This card costs six elixir
  • Goblin Gang: This card costs three elixir

3) Miner-Wall Breaker cycle deck with Valkyrie Evolution

 Average Elixir Cost:

This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

  • Log: This card costs two elixir
  • Magic Archer: This card costs four elixir
  • Miner: This card costs three elixir
  • Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir
  • Wall Breakers: This card costs two elixir
  • Tornado: This card costs three elixir
  • Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir
  • Skeletons: This card costs one elixir

4) Miner-Poison cycle deck with Little Prince and Valkyrie Evolution

 Average Elixir Cost:

This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

  • Miner: This card costs three elixir
  • Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir
  • Poison: This card costs four elixir
  • Little Prince: This card costs three elixir
  • Log: This card costs two elixir
  • Bomb Tower: This card costs three elixir
  • Goblins: This card costs two elixir
  • Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir

5) Splashyard with Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)
Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This Evo Valk deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

  • Graveyard: This card costs five elixir
  • Ice Wizard: This card costs three elixir
  • Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir
  • Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir
  • Tombstone: This card costs three elixir
  • Tornado: This card costs three elixir
  • Poison: This card costs four elixir
  • Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir

That concludes our foray into the five best Clash Royale decks that utilize Valkyrie Evolution.

