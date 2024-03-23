The best Clash Royale decks for the Sudden Death Tournament will allow you to quickly overwhelm your opponents, forcing them to make silly errors. This will ultimately pave the way for you to snag the tower and climb up the leaderboard in this tournament.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for the Sudden Death Tournament that you can use to earn every reward.

Note: This list is not ranked in any way.

Best Clash Royale decks for the Sudden Death Tournament

Expand Tweet

These decks are the best that you can use in this challenge:

Slapshyard Deck

Goblin drill cycle deck

Giant Graveyard deck

Elixir Golem deck

2.5 Royal Hogs cycle deck with Firecracker Evolution and Tesla Evolution

5 best Clash Royale for the Sudden Death Tournament

1) Splashyard deck

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Baby Dragon: This card costs four elixir.

2) Goblin drill cycle deck

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. SkeletonsEvolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Poison: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tesla: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

3) Giant Graveyard deck

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Graveyard: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Giant: This card costs five elixir.

This card costs five elixir. Dark Prince: This card costs four elixir.

4) Elixir Golem deck

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Bats Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Elixir Golem: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Elixir Pump: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Night Witch: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton King: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

5) Royal Giant cycle deck

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks for the Sudden Death Tournament and has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Royal Giant Evolution: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Fisherman: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Rage: This card costs two elixir.

These were the five best Clash Royale decks for the Sudden Death Tournament. Follow Sportskeeda for more such content.