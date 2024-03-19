The best Clash Royale decks for the Power Surge Challenge should have cards that will not get targeted by Lightning spells that fall randomly on troop cards across the arena. So, the main objective of this challenge is to avoid using a lot of troops in your deck. Having cards that are not targeted by lightning will help you form the ideal Clash Royale decks for the Power Surge Challenge.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks for the Power Surge Challenge.

Note: This list is not ranked. We have only listed the best Clash Royale decks for the Power Surge Challenge.

Best Clash Royale decks for the Power Surge Challenge

These are the best decks you can use in this Clash Royale challenge:

Xbow fast cycle with Bomber Evolution

Mega Knight Mortar Evolution with Goblin Drill spam

Lumber-Loon Deck with Freeze

Lumber-Loon Deck with Bowler and Freeze

Double Barrel bait deck

5 best Clash Royale decks for the Power Surge Challenge

1) Xbow fast cycle with Bomber Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Fire Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Bats: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Electro Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

2) Mega Knight Mortar Evolution with Goblin Drill spam

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Mortar Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Goblin Drill: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir.

This card costs seven elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

3) Goblin Barrel Rocket cycle deck with Evolution Tesla

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.3.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Rocket: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Giant Snowball: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

4) Wall Breakers with Firecracker Evolution and Skeletons Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.4.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Firecracker Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Skeletons Evolution: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Goblin Barrel: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Wall Breakers: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Skeleton Barrel: This card costs three elixir.

5) Xbow cycle deck with Bomber Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Tesla Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Bomber Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Prince: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Ice Spirit: This card costs one elixir.

This card costs one elixir. Fireball: This card costs four elixir.

This card costs four elixir. Xbow: This card costs six elixir.

This card costs six elixir. Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks for the Power Surge Challenge.