Zap is a versatile card, and the best Clash Royale decks with Zap Evolution can help you have a lot of fun with this recently added item. The Evolution variant is pretty overpowered and is one of the best in the game. It might not be in the top three best Evolutions in Clash Royale, but it is a candidate for the top shelf.

In this list, we have curated some of the best Clash Royale decks with Zap Evolution that you can use to earn every reward available.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way. We have just listed the best Clash Royale decks with Zap Evolution.)

Best Clash Royale decks with Zap Evolution

These decks are the best that you can use:

Miner Loon cycle deck with Knight Evolution

Bridge spam deck with Zap Evolution

Miner Loon cycle deck with Valkyrie Evolution

Lava Loon deck Zap Evolution

Mega Knight Miner deck with Zap Evolution

1) Miner Loon cycle deck with Knight Evolution

Deck 1 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This is one of the best decks to use in Clash Royale, and it has an average elixir cost of 3.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

2) Bridge spam deck with Zap Evolution

Deck 2 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

Battle Ram: This card costs four elixir.

Pekka: This card costs seven elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

Bandit: This card costs three elixir.

Minions: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

3) Miner Loon cycle deck with Valkyrie Evolution

Deck 3 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 3.1.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Valkyrie Evolution: This card costs four elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Skeletons: This card costs one elixir.

Bomb Tower: This card costs four elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

4) Lava Loon deck Zap Evolution

Deck 4 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Barbarians Evolution: This card costs five elixir.

Skeleton Dragons: This card costs four elixir.

Mega Minion: This card costs three elixir.

Arrows: This card costs three elixir.

Tombstone: This card costs three elixir.

Balloon: This card costs five elixir.

Lava Hound: This card costs seven elixir.

5) Mega Knight Miner deck with Zap Evolution

Deck 5 (Image via Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This is one of the best Clash Royale decks with Zap Evolution, and it has an average elixir cost of 3.5.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Zap Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Wall Breakers Evolution: This card costs two elixir.

Mega Knight: This card costs seven elixir.

Little Prince: This card costs three elixir.

Minions: This card costs three elixir.

Prince: This card costs five elixir.

Miner: This card costs three elixir.

Royal Ghost: This card costs three elixir.

These are the five best Clash Royale decks with Zap Evolution.