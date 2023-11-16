5 best Clash Royale decks for the 20-Win Challenge 

The long-awaited 20-Win Challenge has returned to Clash Royale. It is one of the hardest challenges that Supercell put in the game and the prizes are equally rewarding. You need to be at the top of your game if you want to be up there with the pros. To make your way to 20 wins, you will need a solid deck with impeccable skills.

The 20-Win Challenge in Clash Royale will put you up against some of the best players in the world. To beat the best, you will need to be skilled and ready for anything they have to put you up against.

The best decks are often curated based on the popular matchups in the current meta of Clash Royale. However, sometimes you will run into players with whacky mid-ladder off-meta decks. So, you need to be prepared for some curveballs.

In this article, we will walk you through some of the best decks that you can use for your run in this year’s 20-Win Challenge in Clash Royale.

5 best decks to use in the 20-Win Challenge in Clash Royale

5) Goblin Giant-Sparky deck

Goblin Giant-Sparky deck (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.1. Since it is more of a beatdown deck, you need to be patient with the plays you make.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: Since you can play with all the evolutions for this challenge (even if you don’t own them), you should use the Knight Evolution. This card costs three elixir.

Since you can play with all the evolutions for this challenge (even if you don’t own them), you should use the Knight Evolution. This card costs three elixir. Goblin Giant: The Goblin Giant is your main win condition in this deck. This card costs six elixir.

The Goblin Giant is your main win condition in this deck. This card costs six elixir. Sparky: The high DPS of this card is always a scary thing to deal with. This card costs six elixir.

The high DPS of this card is always a scary thing to deal with. This card costs six elixir. Little Prince: We could not imagine building a deck without this Champion. This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well.

We could not imagine building a deck without this Champion. This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well. Dark Prince: This will provide splash damage to troops on the ground. This card costs four elixir.

This will provide splash damage to troops on the ground. This card costs four elixir. Lighting: This is the first spell out of the three in this deck. This card costs six elixir.

This is the first spell out of the three in this deck. This card costs six elixir. Arrows: This is your second spell. This card costs three elixir.

This is your second spell. This card costs three elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This is your final spell. This card costs two elixir.

4) Quick Cycle Royal Hogs deck

Royal Hogs cycle deck (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.6. So, even if you make a few mistakes, there’s always room to make up for them.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Skeletons Evolution: The evolved skellies are among the most broken Evolutions in Clash Royale. This card costs one elixir.

The evolved skellies are among the most broken Evolutions in Clash Royale. This card costs one elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well.

This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well. Ice Spirit: One of the most versatile cards in this game. This card costs one elixir.

One of the most versatile cards in this game. This card costs one elixir. Cannon: One of the cheapest buildings in Clash Royale. This card costs three elixir.

One of the cheapest buildings in Clash Royale. This card costs three elixir. Log: This is probably the most used legendary card in the game. This card costs two elixir.

This is probably the most used legendary card in the game. This card costs two elixir. Earthquake: You will need this spell to break through any buildings that the enemy might have for the Royal Hogs.

You will need this spell to break through any buildings that the enemy might have for the Royal Hogs. Royal Delivery: This card along with the log will be useful when you need to kill the Little Prince. This card costs three elixir.

This card along with the log will be useful when you need to kill the Little Prince. This card costs three elixir. Royal Hogs: This is your win condition. This card costs five elixir.

3) Golem-Pump deck

Golem-Pump deck (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.3. Another beatdown deck. You must be patient with this deck.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Golem: This is your main win condition. This card costs eight elixir.

This is your main win condition. This card costs eight elixir. Lumberjack: With high DPS and the ability to rage up your troops, the Lumberjack is really useful. This card costs four elixir.

With high DPS and the ability to rage up your troops, the Lumberjack is really useful. This card costs four elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well.

This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well. Electro Dragon: This dragon will be needed when you want to retarget certain enemies. This card costs five elixir.

This dragon will be needed when you want to retarget certain enemies. This card costs five elixir. Tornado: Tornado paired with the Electro Dragon can be frustrating for your enemies. This card costs three elixir.

Tornado paired with the Electro Dragon can be frustrating for your enemies. This card costs three elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This is your final spell. This card costs two elixir.

This is your final spell. This card costs two elixir. Elixir Collector: The pump will put you in a healthy elixir advantage if the enemy does not take it out. This card costs six elixir.

2) Electro Giant-Bowler deck

Electro Giant-Bowler deck (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 4.0.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Archers Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Electro Giant: This is your main win condition. This card costs six elixir.

This is your main win condition. This card costs six elixir. Lighting: This is the first spell in this deck. This card costs six elixir.

This is the first spell in this deck. This card costs six elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion also costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion also costs three elixir. Cannon: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Tornado: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Barbarian Barrel: This is your last spell. This card costs two elixir.

This is your last spell. This card costs two elixir. Bowler: The Bowler adds some spice to the mix. This card costs five elixir.

1) Miner-Poison control deck

Miner-Poison control deck (Image via Sportskeeda || Supercell)

Average Elixir Cost: This deck has an average elixir cost of 2.9. This is one of the best, if not the best, decks in Clash Royale right now.

Cards that you need to build this deck:

Knight Evolution: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Miner: The Miner is your main win condition. This card costs three elixir.

The Miner is your main win condition. This card costs three elixir. Log: This card costs two elixir.

This card costs two elixir. Little Prince: This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well.

This card costs three elixir. The ability of this Champion costs three elixir as well. Royal Delivery: This card costs three elixir.

This card costs three elixir. Poison: As the name suggests, you will need Poison. This card costs three elixir.

As the name suggests, you will need Poison. This card costs three elixir. Bomb Tower: Even after its recent nerf, the Bomb Tower is one of the best buildings in Clash Royale. This card costs four elixir.

Even after its recent nerf, the Bomb Tower is one of the best buildings in Clash Royale. This card costs four elixir. Skeletons: This is your cycle card. This card costs one elixir.

These are the five best decks that you can use for this year’s 20-Win Challenge in Clash Royale.