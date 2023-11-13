Clash Royale reveals new rewards for 20-win Challenge

Clash Royale is once again making waves with its latest update to the highly anticipated 20-Win Challenge. With unlimited attempts for Pass Royale holders, this event promises an extended period of thrilling battles and unprecedented rewards for skilled players. The 20-Win Challenge is poised to captivate the Clash Royale community with some incredible rewards.

This article will provide the updated list of rewards for the upcoming 20-win Challenge.

Rewards and time period of 20-win Challenge in Clash Royale

The 20-Win Challenge entails achieving victory in consecutive arena battles against various opponents selected by the game. This particular event demands an unparalleled level of concentration, given that even a single loss would terminate the winning streak, requiring players to commence from the initial stage again. The updated rewards and event period are given below.

Updated rewards

The Clash Royale team has overhauled the reward system for the 20-Win Challenge, introducing a series of lucrative prizes that escalate with each consecutive victory. Pass Royale holders are granted unlimited attempts, allowing them to refine their strategies and pursue the grand prize.

The new reward structure is as follows:

Consecutive 2 wins: 10,000 Gold Coins

Consecutive 4 wins: 20,000 Gold Coins

Consecutive 6 wins: 30,000 Gold Coins

Consecutive 8 wins: 40,000 Gold Coins

Consecutive 10 wins: 1 Epic Chest

Consecutive 12 wins: 15,000 Elite Wild Cards

Consecutive 14 wins: 25,000 Elite Wild Cards

Consecutive 16 wins: 50,000 Elite Wild Cards

Consecutive 18 wins: 1 Legendary King's Chest

Consecutive 20 wins: Exclusive 20-win Goblin emote

These enticing rewards are designed to motivate players to push their limits and showcase their strategic prowess in the arena.

Event period

The event spans from November 15 at 09:00 UTC to November 20 at 09:00 UTC. This provides players with ample time to refine their decks, adapt to the ever-changing meta, and secure their position among game's elite.

About exclusive 20-win Goblin emote

The pinnacle of achievement in the 20-Win Challenge is the exclusive 20-win Goblin emote, a symbol of mastery and skill. Only those who conquer all 20 consecutive wins will have the honor of wielding this unique emote, making it a highly coveted prize within the Clash Royale community.

In conclusion, players will undoubtedly find themselves immersed in the thrill of intense battles, necessitating strategic planning to pursue exclusive rewards that would mark them as true champions of the arena.