Clash Royale Season 2023-10: Top 10 players and their decks

The Clash Royale arena has witnessed fierce battles in the latest season, and the top players have showcased exceptional skills and strategic prowess. These players have demonstrated mastery over their respective decks, showcasing a mix of popular and unique strategies.

From the relentless aggression of RemiEli's Wall Breakers to the calculated control of Betfas' X-Bow, each brings a distinct flavor to the arena. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the top 10 players and the decks that led them to victory.

Top 10 players in Clash Royale season 2023-10

1) RemiEli

RemiEli's deck is a testament to precision and versatility in Clash Royale. The Evolved Knight provides a sturdy defense while the Wall Breakers and Miner launch relentless assaults.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Wall Breakers, Miner, Magic Archer, Spear Goblins, Tornado, The Log, Bomb Tower

2) Woo

Woo's strategy revolves around calculated strikes and solid defense. The Evolved Knight serves as a dependable anchor, while the Graveyard spell creates chaos in the opponent's territory.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Graveyard, Baby Dragon, Poison, Ice Wizard, Tornado, Barbarian Barrel, Tombstone

3) ZekyGMS

ZekyGMS employs a high-risk, high-reward approach in Clash Royale. The Goblin Giant and Sparky form a deadly duo, threatening towers with massive damage.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Goblin Giant, Sparky, Mini P.E.K.K.A, Mother Witch, Minions, Tornado, Rage

4) Betfas

Betfas embraces the X-Bow siege strategy with masterful precision. The Evolved Knight defends while the X-Bow relentlessly fires at enemy towers.

Deck: Evolved Knight, X-Bow, Fireball, Archers, Skeletons, Electro Spirit, The Log, Tesla

5) Pegs Leve

Pegs Leve deploys a well-balanced deck with a focus on Royal troops. The Royal Recruits form a formidable front line, while the Royal Giant deals significant tower damage.

Deck: Evolved Royal Recruits, Royal Giant, Hunter, Fisherman, Fireball, Goblins, Electro Spirit, The Log

6) RICHARD

RICHARD's deck exudes controlled aggression. The combination of Graveyard and Freeze spell catches opponents off guard, while the Evolved Knight provides a steadfast defense.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Graveyard, Baby Dragon, Inferno Dragon, Bowler, Ice Wizard, Tornado, Freeze

7) Yodacho

Yodacho's deck packs a punch with high-impact cards. The Goblin Giant and Sparky strike terror, while the Phoenix and Lightning spell decimate enemy defenses.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Goblin Giant, Sparky, Phoenix, Lightning, Hunter, Barbarian Barrel, Giant Snowball

8) Light Bulb

Light Bulb's deck is all about swift strikes and calculated destruction. The Hog Rider leads the charge, while the Evolved Knight stands as a solid backbone.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Hog Rider, Earthquake, Firecracker, Skeletons, Ice Spirit, The Log, Tesla

9) Mohammed Light

Mohammed Light's deck is a testament to relentless aggression and clever tactics in Clash Royale. Wall Breakers and Miner form a dynamic duo, while the Evolved Knight provides stability.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Wall Breakers, Miner, Poison, Spear Goblins, Bats, The Log, Bomb Tower

10) PATRON

PATRON's deck combines brute force with precision strikes. The Graveyard and Giant target towers with overwhelming force. The Musketeer and Minions offer versatile support, and the Dark Prince provides a sturdy defense.

Deck: Evolved Knight, Graveyard, Giant, Musketeer, Dark Prince, Minions, Arrows, Giant Snowball

In conclusion, RoyaleAPI conducts these challenges for players to garner a fan following by topping the leaderboard. By using the code "ROYALEAPI" in Clash Royale, beginners can also make their mark next season. The arena awaits, and the next champion could be you.