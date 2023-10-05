Top 3 Clash Royale decks for beginners (October 2023)

Popular mobile strategy game Clash Royale continues to captivate gamers worldwide with its dynamic gameplay and ever-evolving meta. For beginners looking to make their mark in the arena, choosing the right deck is crucial. In October 2023, three powerful deck archetypes emerged for newcomers: the Giant Beatdown Deck, the Hog Cycle Deck, and the Goblin Barrel Bait Deck.

Let's delve into the specifics of each deck and understand why they're recommended for those starting their Clash Royale journey.

Top three important decks for beginners in Clash Royale

3) Giant Beatdown Deck

The Giant Beatdown Deck is an excellent starting point for beginners in Clash Royale due to its straightforward strategy and resilient troops capable of withstanding formidable enemy attacks. Let's look at its key components.

The Giant, serving as the linchpin of this deck, is a robust tank that excels at absorbing damage. Strategically placing him can create openings for supporting troops to unleash devastating blows in Clash Royale.

The Three Musketeer, a ranged troop with impressive damage output, provides vital air and ground support, ensuring your Giant has the necessary cover.

The Mini P.E.K.K.A., a high-damage, single-target troop, excels at neutralizing enemy tanks and heavily armored units, making it a formidable counter to formidable threats.

The Mega Minion, equipped to tackle aerial threats, offers essential air defense. Its high damage per second makes it a valuable asset against flying adversaries in Clash Royale.

Arrows, a versatile spell, proves invaluable for clearing swarms of weaker enemy troops, ensuring your Giant advances unhindered.

The Elixir Collector, an elixir-generating structure, grants you an advantage by enabling larger pushes and outlasting opponents in the long run.

The Baby Dragon provides splash damage and air support, complementing the Giant's strength by effectively handling groups of smaller adversaries.

The Fireball is a versatile spell capable of dispatching groups of medium-strength troops. It proves a crucial tool for maintaining control over the battlefield.

2) Hog Cycle Deck

Designed for players who prefer a fast-paced and aggressive playstyle, the Hog Cycle Deck centers around the Hog Rider, renowned for its speed and precision in targeting enemy buildings in Clash Royale. Let's look at its components.

The Hog Rider, the deck's linchpin, constitutes your primary win condition. Its speed and building-targeting prowess render it a constant threat to your opponent's towers.

The Ice Spirit, a cost-effective troop, excels at cycling and freezing enemy units, affording your Hog Rider extra opportunities to strike.

The Cannon, a defensive building, serves as a distraction for enemy troops and redirects them away from your towers. It is particularly effective against ground-based assaults in 1v1 battles in Clash Royale.

The Musketeer, providing ranged damage and versatility, delivers vital support for both offense and defense.

The Fireball, with its capacity for area damage and elimination of key targets, ensures you maintain control over the battle's tempo.

Skeletons, a cost-effective cycling card and effective distraction for enemy troops, assists in gaining elixir advantages and creating counter-attack opportunities.

The Log or Zap spells provide budget-friendly options for clearing small enemy troops, guaranteeing your Hog Rider a clear path to the enemy towers.

The Ice Golem, functioning as a distraction and decelerating enemy units, empowers your Hog Rider to unleash chaos on the battlefield.

1) Goblin Barrel Bait Deck

The Goblin Barrel Bait Deck in Clash Royale is a strategic powerhouse that capitalizes on baiting out enemy spells and overwhelming opponents with relentless attacks. Here's an overview of its components.

The Goblin Barrel, the deck's focal point, constitutes your primary win condition. By tempting out enemy spells, it creates opportunities for devastating onslaughts.

The Princess, a splash damage troop, excels at decimating swarms of weaker enemy units. Her ranged attacks offer invaluable support.

The Inferno Tower, boasting high damage output against tanks, forms a formidable defense against heavily armored adversaries.

The Goblin Gang, a versatile troop effective in both offense and defense, introduces an additional layer of threat to your attacks.

The Knight, adept at defense and counter-attacks, provides stability and adaptability to your strategy.

Log or Zap spells offer cost-effective options for clearing small enemy troops, ensuring your Goblin Barrel lands true.

The Rocket spell serves as a potent tool for toppling towers or eliminating key defensive structures, affording you a significant edge in battle.

The Dart Goblin, offering ranged support and steadily chipping away at towers, contributes sustained damage to your assaults, wearing down the opponent's defenses over time.

As of October 2023, these three Clash Royale decks emerge as standout options for beginners. Each presents a unique playstyle and strategy, catering to various preferences and skill levels. Best of luck, and may your Clash Royale journey be marked with victories!