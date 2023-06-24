5 best decks for beginners in Clash Royale Card Evolution update

The latest update in Clash Royale arrived with new and exciting features. Cards can now evolve, unlocking new powers and upgrading to the Elite level. For this update, four cards possess evolving abilities - Barbarians, Skeletons, Firecracker, and Royal Giant. These unique features changed the meta and are expected to provide a fresh experience to players.

Additionally, some cards received buffs and nerf in the recent update. As a beginner, new features can be overwhelming when figuring out the winning cards. But don't fret, this article helps newbies enter the Arena with the best cards in their decks. It includes selections that unlock up to Arena 10. Here are some of the best decks for beginners following the new update.

Clash Royale decks for Beginners to win Crowns in the new update

1) Giant Mini P.E.K.K.A. Deck (Average Elixir Cost: 3.8)

This deck comprises the following cards:

Giant

Knight

Musketeer

Archer

Minions

Arrows

Fireball

Prince

This deck has the most beginner-friendly cards in Clash Royale. All of these selections are unlocked at very early stages of the game. Giant is the main tank that supports the Prince by taking all damages from the towers or troops. Placing the Prince behind Giant provides the best push-combo because of the former's large health pool and severe damage.

After unlocking more cards, players can substitute the existing ones with similar variants and attack with a similar strategy. For instance, Golem and P.E.K.K.A. are suitable replacements for Giant, Valkyrie, and Mini P.E.K.K.A. Additionally, one can replace Archers and Minions with Goblins, Bats, or other troop cards.

2) Mortar Hog Deck (Average Elixir Cost: 3.4)

Here is the list of various cards in this deck:

Mortar

Fireball

Arrows

Musketeer

Hog Rider

Minions

Knight

Spear Goblin

Mortar and Hog Rider serve as the primary offensive cards in this deck. While the former gains chip damage from towers, the latter rushes to attack them. Minions act as an effective counter for swarm and ground targeting cards. They can remove attackers such as Mini P.E.K.K.A., Musketeer, and more.

The Musketeer card is a valid defense when air units, including Dragons and Minions, attack. Use Spear Goblins for distractions, and target some air units. For aerial offense, the deck has Arrows and Fireball.

3) Royal Hog Deck (Average Elixir Cost 3.4)

Here are the several Clash Royale cards in Card Evolution update:

Valkyrie

Royal Giant

Hog Rider

Skeleton Army

Tombstone

Arrows

Ice Spirit

Archer

It is an aggressive deck with main attackers - Hog Rider and Royal Giant. Archers in this deck are great for supporting and countering mini tanks. Upon facing attacks from high-damage dealers such as Giants and P.E.K.K.A., deploying the Skeleton Army will be the best move.

Valkyrie takes the role of defender and can counter-attack when needed. Pairing Royal Giant with Valkyrie and Mega Minion provides the best push-combos pressurizing opponents. To use this deck, players must reach Frozen Peak or Arena 9 in Clash Royale following the new update.

4) Hog Ram Deck (Average Elixir cost: 3.4)

Here are the best Clash Royale cards for this deck:

Hog Rider

Battle Ram

Fireball

Zap

Inferno Tower

Fire Spirit

Minions

Mini P.E.K.K.A

Hog Rider is the primary attacker and Win Condition in this deck. Its high damage and speed provide an excellent advantage over opponents in this real-time strategy title. Battle Ram cards can assist the Hog while attacking, while Barbarians spawned from it can be used as a defense.

Zap and Fire Spirit defend against swarm cards, while Minions deal successfully with opponents' ground or air troops. To protect against enemy tank cards, Mini P.E.K.K.A serves as the best choice. Pairing it with Inferno, which attracts building targeting units and burns tanks, is the best move for defending King and princess tower.

5) Zap Bait Deck (Average Elixir Cost: 3.6)

Here is the list of eight Clash Royale cards in this deck:

Inferno Tower

Skeleton Army

Giant

Tombstones

Mini P.E.K.K.A.

Valkyrie

Fire spirit

Fireball

It is a Zap Bait deck that is also great against decks built around tanks in Clash Royale. The Inferno Tower card kills tanks and protects the towers by attracting building-targeting units. While using this deck in this free-to-play title, players must defend first and then go for a counter-attack. However, it's essential to achieve positive Elixir trades before attacking.

Pairing Mini P.E.K.K.A. with Giant, players achieve a great attacking combo since the latter's high hit points provide a perfect shield for huge damage dealers like the former card.

Poll : 0 votes