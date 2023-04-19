5 upcoming free-to-play games that players are excited about

Video games are released every year, but most of them tend to require a significant investment of money. However, free-to-play games offer a good way to enjoy gaming without breaking the bank. These are available on all platforms, including PC, console, and mobile devices, and they cover a range of genres from first-person shooters to MOBAs.

Although free-to-play games may not offer a similar level of depth as some of the larger franchises, there are many options that provide enjoyable experiences worth exploring. This article will list five upcoming free-to-play games that you can try without spending a dime.

Veiled Experts, Blue Protocol, and three other upcoming free-to-play games to try out in 2023

1) Veiled Experts

Platform: PC

PC Release Date: May 2023

May 2023 Developer: NEXON Games Co., Ltd.

NEXON Games recently concluded beta tests for their upcoming game, Veiled Experts, and are planning to release it in early access for PC in May 2023. During the beta, which ran from March 30 to April 6, players engaged with the game and provided feedback.

Veiled Experts is a tactical shooter game that offers traditional modes like Bomb Defusal and Team Deathmatch. Players choose from a list of agents, each with unique abilities to create strategic plays. The game features 5v5 or 3v3 gameplay modes where players compete against each other to secure objectives.

Players can roll, vault, and climb over obstacles as needed to reach their enemies in this multiplayer tactical shooter. Since the game is free-to-play, fans of the genre should definitely consider trying it out.

2) Blue Protocol

Platform: PS 5 | Xbox Series X/S | PC

PS 5 | Xbox Series X/S | PC Release Date: 2023

2023 Developer: BANDAI NAMCO Studios

A new release from BANDAI NAMCO, Blue Protocol is a free-to-play online action RPG title. Players can solo the dungeons and level grind or team up with other players via the matchmaking system.

The trailer for Blue Protocol was released at The Game Awards last year and promises extensive character customization options and battle sequences. The vast open world offers immersive exploration and diverse items to acquire.

3) Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland

Platform: PS 5 | PS 4 | Xbox Series X/S | PC

PS 5 | PS 4 | Xbox Series X/S | PC Release Date: 2023

2023 Developer: Red Storm Entertainment, Ubisoft

Set in the middle of America, The Division Heartland is a third-person survival action shooter game set to be released in 2023 by Ubisoft and Red Storm Entertainment. Players act as agents from the Division, uncovering the mysteries of the fictional rural community of Silver Creek in the game.

The two main modes featured in the game are Storm Operations and Excursion Operations. The first mode pits players against one another and the environment as well. You have to fight the opposing faction known as Vulture while evading a virus infliction. This mode can support up to 45 players in a match.

The second mode is a PvE where players can complete various objectives and collect gears.

4) SCP: Observer

Platform: PC

PC Release Date: April 25, 2023

April 25, 2023 Developer: GetMyIsland

SCP games are one of the lesser-known survival-horror series in the gaming community. However, they have a dedicated fanbase who enjoy the series' unique brand of horror.

SCP: Observer is an indie title set to release on April 25, 2023. It's a first-person shooter game where players take on the role of a maintenance engineer who is trapped in a security room. You get to complete various tasks to control and fix the lab's systems in order to contain the horrors confined within while waiting for help to arrive.

The game has variable difficulties associated with the two playable zones: The Light Containment Zone and The Heavy Containment Zone. It will be a free-to-play title that can be enjoyed on minimal specs.

5) Star Wars: Hunters

Platform: Android | iOS | Nintendo Switch

Android | iOS | Nintendo Switch Release Date: 2023

2023 Developer: Zynga, NaturalMotion

Zynga has announced a new game called Star Wars: Hunters, which will be available for free on Android, iOS Nintendo Switch. The game is a free-to-play third-person battle arena game where players engage in team-based combat.

Star Wars: Hunters is set to take place after the fall of the Galactic Empire and offers a variety of playable characters with unique moves and abilities. Characters such as Grozz, Utooni, and J-3DI have already been revealed in the game's trailers and gameplay previews.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise are sure to enjoy the PvP-style multiplayer gameplay in various arenas. Hopefully, they will get to play this free-to-play title this year while they wait for Jedi Survivor.

