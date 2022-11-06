5 most exciting shooter games set for a 2023 release date

Shooter games come in many formats, as this genre isn't just limited to traditional role-playing first-person or third-person classics. These include shooter looters, survival shooters, tactical shooters, stealth-based shooters, and more. They come in varying degrees of format, each requiring a different set of skills altogether in addition to precision aiming.

Let's look at some of the highly-anticipated shooter games coming up that have the potential to redefine the genre.

Note: This article solely reflects the author’s opinion

Starfield, Exoprimal, and three other highly anticipated shooter games coming in 2023

1) Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland

Developer: Red Storm Entertainment

Red Storm Entertainment Sub-genre : Third-person shooter

: Third-person shooter Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox, X/S

The Tom Clancy’s franchise has been busy this year churning out newer editions of the Division Universe. The Division Heartland is yet another story-driven third-person shooter that will be taking place in a completely new place in the Division Universe called Silver Creek.

Players have to defend Silver Creek, located in the Heartlands of America, against various hideous forces. The game is already going through beta testing at the moment. So, expect Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland to be released anytime soon in the first quarter of 2023.

2) Warhammer 40000: Boltgun

Developer: Auroch Digital

Auroch Digital Sub-genre: Indie first-person shooter

Indie first-person shooter Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

The Warhammer 40k franchise has never failed to amaze its fans with its unique versions of the Warhammer universe. Set to be released in 2023, Warhammer 40000: Boltgun might just be another memorable entry in the series.

As starters, it’s a game with pixelated graphics that boasts some of the best gameplay mechanics ever introduced in the late 90s and early 2000s shooter games. This particular title is the Warhammer franchise’s own take on the Doom series. Users will role-play a lone Space Marine, going up against some of the most vicious creatures in the Warhammer 40k universe.

3) Exoprimal

Developer: Capcom

Capcom Sub-genre: Third-person shooter and fighting game

Third-person shooter and fighting game Platforms: Microsoft Windows, PS4, PS5, XBO, X/S

Capcom’s upcoming shooter game Exoprimal has been in the developmental shed for quite a long time now. The good news is that those who enjoy third-person shooters can finally get their hands on the title by 2023. This game promises to offer plenty of faced gunplay.

Whether playing alone or with friends, customizing futuristic exosuits to take down enemies in the blink of an eye is key to succeeding in Exoprimal.

4) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Rocksteady Studios Sub-genre: Action adventure fighting shooter

Action adventure fighting shooter Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been one of the most-awaited shooter games for quite some time now. However, it keeps getting pushed back. The game mainly focuses on the four members of the Suicide Squad in Deadshot, King Shark, Harley Quinn, and Captain Boomerang.

The idea of vanquishing some of the most beloved heroes in the DC universe is an enticing one. It is also safe to say that this shooter game is finally set for a 2023 release.

5) Starfield

Developer: Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda Game Studios Sub-genre: Role-playing action-adventure open-world shooter

Role-playing action-adventure open-world shooter Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows

Bethesda Game Studios' Starfield is perhaps the most ambitious shooter game ever created. This highly-anticipated title is so much more than just a shooter adventure.

Starfield will offer both first-person and third-person perspectives on an epic space voyage across galaxies and multiple planets. Players will be accompanied by intelligent robot companions. Bearing a lot of exploration elements to offer, this title might be another genre-defining release in the making.

Initially, Starfield was supposed to be released by the end of 2022. While those announcements were made a long time ago, gamers can expect the open-world RPG shooter title to arrive by the first half of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes