5 things to know about Exoprimal, the upcoming co-op dinosaur-shooter by Capcom

Capcom already had fans excited for Exoprimal, but that anticipation was heightened even further with more details given at the Tokyo Game Show.

The futuristic co-op shooter will see a rogue AI open space-time distortions across the planet. Dinosaurs are pouring in from the distortions and exofighters have been sent out to deal with the problem.

The Capcom portion of Tokyo Game Show 2022 revealed more about the story, the characters that will be featured, and what type of enemies they can expect to face with their allies.

5 things players should know about Exoprimal after Capcom's Tokyo Game Show 2022 appearance

1) Story

The future looks to be filled with dangerous dinosaurs (Image via Capcom)

Exoprimal begins in the year 2040. Mystery rifts have opened in the sky, sending dinosaurs down to the planet's surface, who instinctually attack humans, decimating civilization.

The game then fast-forwards to the year 2043. The protagonists crash their airship on Bikitoa Island and must survive against the hordes of dinosaurs being sent in by the AI Leviathan.

The game's heroes are a part of a group known as Aibius, who created the AI that is tormenting the planet with the monsters. Players will have to fight, unravel mysteries, and stop them before it is too late.

2) Exosuits

A look at new Exosuits in Exoprimal was provided during the Tokyo Game Show 2022. It appears that different models have their own names and specialties that players can take advantage of.

Only a couple were showcased:

Murasame : This is an Exosuit inspired by the Samurai that fills the Tank role. It wields a sword known as Kiri-Ichimonji and has a useful Varja Counter skill that guards it from attacks. It allows for counter attacks that puts Murasame into a Rasetsu state, buffing its fighting abilities.

: This is an Exosuit inspired by the Samurai that fills the Tank role. It wields a sword known as Kiri-Ichimonji and has a useful Varja Counter skill that guards it from attacks. It allows for counter attacks that puts Murasame into a Rasetsu state, buffing its fighting abilities. Skywave: Skywave is an Exosuit that grants flight and comes with a Supporting role. It can heal allies and attack enemies with its Aether Lance weapon. One of its abilities is an Optic Jammer. This obstructs enemy vision, whether dinosaur or hostile Exofighters.

Some Exosuits will have customization options. The showcase detailed the ability to equip weapon skins, decals, and various charms; Exosuit emotes will also be available.

3) Dinosaurs

The entire premise of Exoprimal is to fight dinosaurs. There are going to be several types of dinosaurs to take on, and the Tokyo Game Show portion featuring Capcom revealed a few new ones:

Dilophosaurus : This dinosaur comes with its unmistakable neck frill. It can shoot toxins at players that not only poison them and deal damage, but also impair vision on the battlefield.

: This dinosaur comes with its unmistakable neck frill. It can shoot toxins at players that not only poison them and deal damage, but also impair vision on the battlefield. Carnotaurus : The Carnotaurus is a very large dinosaur that can also move at increased speeds. It will deliver wild charge attacks and brute force that will send Exosuits flying.

: The Carnotaurus is a very large dinosaur that can also move at increased speeds. It will deliver wild charge attacks and brute force that will send Exosuits flying. Neo T. Rex: This is a mutant Neosaur that looks to be a boss in Exoprimal. It is massive, intimidating, and can dish out powerful attacks that are otherwordly.

4) Characters

Exoprimal will have players control a customizable character named Ace (Image via Capcom)

Several characters were introduced during the Capcom portion of Tokyo Game Show 2022. Many of their motives remain unknown at this point, but here are the characters that were revealed:

Ace : Ace is the protagonist that players control. It is an avatar that can be deeply customized in Exoprimal's character creator.

: Ace is the protagonist that players control. It is an avatar that can be deeply customized in Exoprimal's character creator. Lorenzo : This character is the squad leader and the suit mechanic.

: This character is the squad leader and the suit mechanic. Alders : Alders is an engineer with a robotic prosthetic right arm.

: Alders is an engineer with a robotic prosthetic right arm. Majesty : She is another Exosuit pilot.

: She is another Exosuit pilot. Sandy : Sandy is an android that supports the pilots and their Exosuits.

: Sandy is an android that supports the pilots and their Exosuits. Magnum : This is an Exosuit pilot who originally informs the main squad about Bikitoa Island.

: This is an Exosuit pilot who originally informs the main squad about Bikitoa Island. Durban : This character has been described as nothing more than a "mysterious individual."

: This character has been described as nothing more than a "mysterious individual." Leviathan: The AI that is causing all of the problems the protagonists must face is known as Leviathan.

The main squad is known as the Hammerheads with Lorenzo, also known as "Chief," in charge. There will surely be more characters introduced in the story, so stay tuned for that when the game releases.

5) No exact release date

A vague timeframe of "2023" was given for its release (Image via Capcom)

Perhaps the most important thing players need to know about Exoprimal after Tokyo Game Show 2022 is that there is still no specific release date. It has, however, been confirmed for 2023.

Players can expect the game sometime next year, but there is no way to tell just how early or late into 2023 Exoprimal will arrive. Hopefully a more concrete release date will arrive in the near future.

