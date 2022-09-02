Tokyo Game Show 2022: What to expect from Bandai Namco

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is right around the corner. It is shaping up to be one of this year's best gaming events, with some of the biggest publishers attending and showcasing their upcoming games.

Although the event will be held in person, it will also be livestreamed for millions of fans around the globe who can watch it from the comfort of their homes.

Publishers and developers attending Tokyo Game Show 2022 have already released a detailed schedule for the games they will be showcasing during the event. From updates on existing titles to new game reveals, there will be plenty for fans to witness.

Among the many publishers attending Tokyo Game Show 2022 is Bandai Namco, who has released a comprehensive schedule for all the games it will be showcasing.

Here is a rundown of all the things players can expect from Bandai Namco's Tokyo Game Show 2022 showcase.

Bandai Namco has a strong lineup of games to showcase during Tokyo Game Show 2022

In preparation for Tokyo Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco has opened a special portal detailing all the games it will be presenting during the event.

Upcoming titles, such as One Piece Odyssey and Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, are scheduled to be showcased at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Existing games like Digimon Survive, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, and SD Gundam Battle Alliance are also expected to make an appearance.

Along with the console and PC titles, Bandai Namco will also showcase a few of its mobile and browser game projects.

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS



SD Gundam Battle Alliance is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC!



Get it here: It's time to suit up! 🤖SD Gundam Battle Alliance is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC!Get it here: spr.ly/6019M1wC3 It's time to suit up! 🤖 SD Gundam Battle Alliance is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC! Get it here: spr.ly/6019M1wC3 https://t.co/9M3lafRuAX

Given below is the full list of all the games the Japanese publisher will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2022.

Note: All timings are in Japan Standard Time (UTC +9)

Console and PC games

Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream

One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

Pac-Man Museum+ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer

Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer

PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch) – Trailer

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer

Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R @jojo_games



Both use Stands that will help you climb the golden road to victory in



Just remember, if you can't stay cool around Big Bro, it might just lead to your demise.🥵️🥵️🥵 Don't worry La Squadra, Prosciutto is here with help from Pesci.Both use Stands that will help you climb the golden road to victory in #JJASBR Just remember, if you can't stay cool around Big Bro, it might just lead to your demise.🥵️🥵️🥵 Don't worry La Squadra, Prosciutto is here with help from Pesci. Both use Stands that will help you climb the golden road to victory in #JJASBR!Just remember, if you can't stay cool around Big Bro, it might just lead to your demise.🥵️🥵️🥵 https://t.co/pyWEIcZuxX

Mobile and browser games

Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer

The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)

One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer

One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer

SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer

Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream

Bandai Namco's schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022

Bandai Namco US @BandaiNamcoUS



Pre-purchase DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom on Steam before Nov 1st to receive the Noby and Friends Summer Outfit Set! 🩱



Pre-order: As summer comes to an end, a new season is able to begin!Pre-purchase DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom on Steam before Nov 1st to receive the Noby and Friends Summer Outfit Set! 🩱Pre-order: spr.ly/6018MJpve As summer comes to an end, a new season is able to begin! ☀️ 🍂 ❄️ 🌱 Pre-purchase DORAEMON STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of the Great Kingdom on Steam before Nov 1st to receive the Noby and Friends Summer Outfit Set! 🩱 👒 👟 Pre-order: spr.ly/6018MJpve https://t.co/woYNLYCsBH

September 15

19:30 to 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL. Presenters to be announced.

22:00 to 22:50 – One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – Featuring Marika Kouno (voice actor).

September 16

18:00 to 19:00 – Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Program – Presenters to be announced.

20:00 to 21:00 – Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Special Broadcast – Featuring Hikari Kuroki.

22:30 to 23:30 – Tales of Series Special Broadcast – Presenters to be announced.

September 18

16:00 to 17:25 – Sword Art Online Special Broadcast – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris and Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. Featuring Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito voice actor), Miho Okasaki (Medina voice actor), Sumire Uesaka (Layla voice actor), Eir Aoi (Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown theme song singer).

18:30 to 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Featuring Miho Okasaki (Rimuru Tempest voice actor) and Yuka Iguchi (Velzard voice actor).

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



ELDEN RING releases on February 25, 2022.



Pre-order bnent.eu/PreorderEldenR… Though shattered, it shall guide thee. Though fractured, it yet calls. Enact thy will. Become Lord. Seek the Elden Ring.ELDEN RING releases on February 25, 2022.Pre-order #ELDENRING Though shattered, it shall guide thee. Though fractured, it yet calls. Enact thy will. Become Lord. Seek the Elden Ring.ELDEN RING releases on February 25, 2022.Pre-order #ELDENRING: bnent.eu/PreorderEldenR… https://t.co/SQh62tTa8H

Bandai Namco's Tokyo Game Show 2022 schedule seems to be jam-packed with tons of new game trailers, updates on existing titles, and game demos available for the physical event.

However, the absence of FromSoftware and Elden Ring from the publisher's schedule is somewhat of a bummer. Many fans were looking forward to TGS 2022 for information on the rumored DLC for the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh