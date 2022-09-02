Tokyo Game Show 2022: What to expect from Bandai Namco

Tokyo Game Show 2022 is right around the corner. It is shaping up to be one of this year's best gaming events, with some of the biggest publishers attending and showcasing their upcoming games.
Although the event will be held in person, it will also be livestreamed for millions of fans around the globe who can watch it from the comfort of their homes.
Publishers and developers attending Tokyo Game Show 2022 have already released a detailed schedule for the games they will be showcasing during the event. From updates on existing titles to new game reveals, there will be plenty for fans to witness.
Among the many publishers attending Tokyo Game Show 2022 is Bandai Namco, who has released a comprehensive schedule for all the games it will be showcasing.
Here is a rundown of all the things players can expect from Bandai Namco's Tokyo Game Show 2022 showcase.
Bandai Namco has a strong lineup of games to showcase during Tokyo Game Show 2022
In preparation for Tokyo Game Show 2022, Bandai Namco has opened a special portal detailing all the games it will be presenting during the event.
Upcoming titles, such as One Piece Odyssey and Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, are scheduled to be showcased at Tokyo Game Show 2022. Existing games like Digimon Survive, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, and SD Gundam Battle Alliance are also expected to make an appearance.
Along with the console and PC titles, Bandai Namco will also showcase a few of its mobile and browser game projects.
Given below is the full list of all the games the Japanese publisher will be bringing to Tokyo Game Show 2022.
Note: All timings are in Japan Standard Time (UTC +9)
Console and PC games
- Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Digimon Survive (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom (PS5, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Live Stream
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- LEGO Brawls (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 (PS5, PS4) – Trailer, Live Stream
- One Piece Odyssey (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, PC) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
- Pac-Man Museum+ (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer
- Park Beyond (PS5, Xbox Series, PC) – Playable, Trailer
- PUI PUI Molcar Let’s! Molcar Party! (Switch) – Trailer
- SD Gundam Battle Alliance (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Switch) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Switch) – Playable, Trailer
- Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Switch) – Playable, Trailer, Live Stream
Mobile and browser games
- Dragon Ball Legends (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Gundam Breaker Mobile (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- The Idolmaster Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster Million Live! Theater Days (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster: Shiny Colors (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- The Idolmaster SideM: Growing Stars (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Mobile Suit Gundam UC. Engage (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- My Hero Ultra Impact (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Naruto x Boruto: Ninja Voltage (iOS, Android)
- One Piece: Bounty Rush (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Thousand Storm (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- One Piece: Treasure Cruise (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- Super Robot Wars DD (iOS, Android) – Trailer
- Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
- That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories (iOS, Android) – Trailer, Live Stream
Bandai Namco's schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022
September 15
- 19:30 to 20:30 – Gundam Game Lineup Station 2022 – Gundam Breaker Mobile, Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2, Mobile Suit Gundam U.C. Engage, SD Gundam Battle Alliance, and SD Gundam G Generation ETERNAL. Presenters to be announced.
- 22:00 to 22:50 – One Piece Odyssey Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special – Featuring Marika Kouno (voice actor).
September 16
- 18:00 to 19:00 – Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Program – Presenters to be announced.
- 20:00 to 21:00 – Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher Special Broadcast – Featuring Hikari Kuroki.
- 22:30 to 23:30 – Tales of Series Special Broadcast – Presenters to be announced.
September 18
- 16:00 to 17:25 – Sword Art Online Special Broadcast – Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris and Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown. Featuring Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito voice actor), Miho Okasaki (Medina voice actor), Sumire Uesaka (Layla voice actor), Eir Aoi (Sword Art Online: Variant Showdown theme song singer).
- 18:30 to 20:00 – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: ISEKAI Memories Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast – Featuring Miho Okasaki (Rimuru Tempest voice actor) and Yuka Iguchi (Velzard voice actor).
Bandai Namco's Tokyo Game Show 2022 schedule seems to be jam-packed with tons of new game trailers, updates on existing titles, and game demos available for the physical event.
However, the absence of FromSoftware and Elden Ring from the publisher's schedule is somewhat of a bummer. Many fans were looking forward to TGS 2022 for information on the rumored DLC for the game.