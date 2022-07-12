Elden Ring DLC information reportedly leaks online, supposedly called Barbarians of the Badlands

It was reported earlier today that Bandai Namco Entertainment, the publishing house behind Elden Ring and the Dark Souls series, were allegedly hit with a ransomware attack by a group known as ALPHV.

They are also referred to as BlackCat and are quite notorious in the field of infiltrating the networks of prominent developers and publishing houses, encrypting their files, and holding them at ransom.

vx-underground @vxunderground ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco.



Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco.Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. https://t.co/hxZ6N2kSxl

After reports coming in of something similar happening to Bandai Namco facing a similar attack, there have now been leaks online regarding the publishers’ upcoming projects and fiscal year timelines.

One such leak speculates on the arrival of a DLC for Elden Ring, which is supposedly being called Barbarians of the Badlands.

However, as the leaks are still just rumors and leaks without any solid backing, the community is advised to take them with a grain of salt. Bandai Namco is yet to provide any official take on the matter, and if they actually were attacked, it’s very unlikely that the publishers will give into the ransom.

Bandai Namco’s 2023 fiscal year plans allegedly leaked, shown to contain Elden Ring DLC

It’s important to note here that whenever a ransomware attack happens like this on any network or server, it takes a few days for the encrypted information to leak online.

However, this reveal has happened within a span of 24 hours in this case. Hence, readers are asked to take the following list of information as nothing more than speculation at this point.

According to leaked information provided by Twitter user @hy_plus, who shared an image that is full of upcoming speculated game content, Bandai Namco's 2023 fiscal year looks as follows:

Q1 FY2023

Armored Core

Dragon Ball The Breakers

Q2 FY 2023

Little Nightmares 3

Dragon Ball FighterZ Super

Digimon Story Cybersleuth 2

Q3 FY 2023

Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands

Tales of Ascension

Tekken 8

Q4 FY2023

Code Vein 2

One Punch Man Fighters Association

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

It’s hard to verify the legitimacy behind any of this supposedly leaked information, and the community will just have to wait for Elden Ring's publishers to make an official statement on it.

However, if what was shown does come to pass, then 2023 looks packed; not only will it feature a new Tales game, the Code vein sequel, as well as Tekken 8 — which many in the community have written off as nothing more than a myth at this point.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far