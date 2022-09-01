Square Enix Tokyo Game Show 2022 lineup revealed: Final Fantasy XVI, Crisis Core remake, Harvestella, and more

Square Enix has many games lined up for the near future, and fans might get a new look at a bunch of them at the Tokyo Game Show 2022.

The Japanese video game publisher and developer has officially revealed the upcoming Tokyo Game Show lineup for some of their most anticipated titles slated to come later this year. There seems to be a robust selection of games, from big names like Final Fantasy to debuts like Harvestella.

Square Enix has also highlighted the schedule for several events, and the game reveals that various key company members have planned. Here is a rundown of all the details.

Square Enix is going all out for Tokyo Game Show 2022

Take a look at which Square Enix games will make an appearance at the Tokyo Game Show 2022. Here is the complete lineup:

Forspoken (PC, PS5)

Valkyrie Elysium (PC, PS4, PS5)

The DioField Chronicle (PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch)

NieR Automata: End of YoRHa Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Harvestella (PC, Nintendo Switch)

Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)

Dragon Quest Treasures (Nintendo Switch)

Dragon Quest X Offline (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch)

Dragon Quest X Online (PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch)

Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (TBA)

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: A Hero’s Bonds (iOS, Android)

Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai: Xross Blade (Arcade)

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S, Nintendo Switch)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Final Fantasy XIV (PS5)

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (PS5)

Final Fantasy XIV (PC, PS4, PS5)

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin (PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S)

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis (iOS, Android)

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (iOS, Android)

Power Wash Simulator (PC, XB1, XSX|S)

Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered (PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android)

Imperial SaGa Eclipse (PC, iOS, Android)

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe (iOS, Android)

Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force (PC, PS4, PS5, XB1, XSX|S)

Among these, some major games that will be playable at the Tokyo Game Show 2022 booths include:

Forspoken

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion

Valkyrie Elysium

Star Ocean 6: The Divine Force

Infinity Strash – Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai and Final Fantasy XIV for PS5 will only be featured on livestreams.

Note: Final Fantasy XVI has been classified as a "Mega Theater" for TGS 2022, meaning the upcoming title will not be featured at the developer's booth. Square Enix will most likely showcase a trailer for the title at the event.

Tokyo Game Show 2022: Square Enix schedule

1) September 15

Square Enix Music Program (19:00)

Star Ocean Program TGS 2022 Special (20:00)

2) September 16

Square Enix Trailer Lineup TGS 2022 (17:00)

Let's play games on PC! (17:00)

SaGa Series TGS 2022 Special Live Broadcast (19:00)

Open today! Square Enix Store TGS 2022 Special (21:00)

Hidetaka Kano's Critical Kano Hit TGS 2022 Special Episode (22:00)

3) September 17

Ryuji’s Bazu Recipe feat. Dragon Quest Treasures! (12:00)

Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius Official Broadcast at TGS 2022 (13:00)

Leonis Private Broadcast for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius (14:00)

Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent Music Concert Video (16:15)

Valkyrie Elysium and HARVESTELLA Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast (18:30)

Wash Away Your Stress and Fatigue! PowerWash Simulator TGS 2022 Summer Fatigue Wash-Away Show! A Soothing 60-Minute Broadcast! (21:00)

Artisan Spotlight: Front Mission Model and Diorama World (22:00)

Open Today! Square Enix Store (22:25)

4) September 18

Starting Now, You’re a Card Gamer Too! Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Beginner’s Hall at Tokyo Game Show 2022 (11:45).

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Tokyo Game Show 2022 TremenDAIs Edition (12:45)

NieR: Automata End of YoRHa Edition for Nintendo Switch Pre-Launch (14:30)

Tactics Ogre: Reborn Tokyo Game Show 2022 Special Broadcast (15:30)

Final Fantasy XIV: A Stroll with Yoshi-P in Tokyo Game Show 2022 (17:00, Japanese-only)

Tokyo Game Show 2022 will air for four days from September 15 to 18, 2022. The physical venue is Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Fans can visit the publisher's official streaming channels, like YouTube and Twitch, to watch the livestream when it airs.

