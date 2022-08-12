Capcom announces schedule for Tokyo Game Show 2022

With countless Japanese publishers like Capcom, SEGA, Square Enix, and more onboard, Tokyo Game Show is one of the biggest annual gaming shows. It was officially revealed that the popular Japanese games showcase will not just be returning this year but will also be hosted physically.

One of the attending companies, Capcom, has offered some insight into their plans for the event.

Their Tokyo Game Show 2022 is split into two segments: online and physical. Besides the unveiled information, players can expect to be surprised with unannounced games.

Capcom seems to be hosting decent showcase at Tokyo Game Show 2022

Online event on September 15, and its description says:

"Tokyo Game Show 2022 Capcom Online Program - Get all the latest Capcom news in our pre-recorded stream as part of TGS Online! Starts at 23:00 JST (15:00 BST/16:00 CEST/07:00 PDT)."

Online event on September 16, and its description says:

"Tokyo Game Show - Street Fighter 6 Special Program: Catch all the freshest Street Fighter 6 updates in this live stream! What will be revealed? Details to follow! Coming soon! Starts at 24:00 JST (16:00 BST/17:00 CEST/08:00 PDT)."

Physical event

Public visits begin from September 17-18. Users will be able to visit the Capcom booth and try out the latest and greatest released and upcoming games from the Japanese publisher.

The following playable titles will be showcased:

1) Exoprimal

A new multiplayer IP from the Resident Evil developer, Exoprimal is a third-person hero-based shooter where gamers face off against hordes of dinosaurs while geared up in powerful exosuits.

2) Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

A dream come true for many fans, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection bundles together ten games from the Battle Network RPG spin-off series of the publisher's iconic run & gun sidescroller. It will also be available separately digitally as Volume 1 and Volume 2.

3) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The latest DLC content for the latest Monster Hunter title, Sunbreak, expands upon the fundamentals of Monster Hunter Rise with new areas, monsters, and stories. It recently got its Free Title Update 1, adding even more monsters to the roster.

4) Street Fighter 6

The newest entry in the long-running fighting game series, Street Fighter 6 marks an evolution for fighting games as a whole. Set in an open world, players explore the city on their way to the top. The publisher recently revealed two new fighters for Street Fighter 6: Kimberly and Juri.

But that isn't it, as there will be more to come, including announcements from other publishers. As a whole, Tokyo Game Show will be live for four days, starting September 15, 2022, and ending on September 18, 2022.

The physical venue is Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan.

