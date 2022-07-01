Tokyo Game Show 2022: Dates, what to expect, and more

The upcoming Tokyo Game Show 2022 showcase will open its doors for an in-person audience this September. Over the past two years, the hype for physical gaming events has declined. Thanks to the pandemic and gamers' general interest swaying towards only gaming reveals, many publishers have opted for digital livestreams instead.

But it seems we are returning to tradition now. It has now been officially confirmed that the organizers will host the Japanese game-focused event in person with a live audience. As such, players can visit the venue and check out all that the event has to offer. But what can fans expect from Tokyo Game Show 2022, and when will it take place?

Prepare for a slew of great games from the Japanese gaming industry at the Tokyo Game Show 2022

The Tokyo Game Show 2022 will take place from September 15 to 18, 2022, at the Makuhari Messe Event Hall in Chiba, Japan. The first two days will be exclusively available to business guests. On the other hand, the public can attend for two days, September 17 and 18. It should be noted that general admission will be available from 2:00 pm JST onwards.

The organizers decided to revert to a physical format to bring back the joy and excitement of interactivity with others in public spaces. However, there are plans to include some online aspects like game demos and virtual tours.

Handy for those who cannot make a trip to Japan, there will also be live English interpretations for non-native speakers. The showfloor will be divided into several different areas.

Besides the main core of the show, other notable categories include Smartphone Games Area, Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality (VR/AR) Area, and Indie Game Area. There will also be showcases for startups and partnerships with overseas companies in the gaming scene.

On top of that, there will be organizer programs like the Japan Game Awards 2022 (which is exactly what it sounds like) and an official esports conference.

Looking back, Tokyo Game Show 2021 was partly online and partly physical in comparison. The 2020 event was only hosted online due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Despite the comfort and appeal of live shows, physical events still have their unique aspects, like demos and reveals for fans to witness in person. So it is a good change of pace, and other gaming events worldwide could also go back to being in-person.

What to expect at Tokyo Game Show 2022?

As usual, fans can expect new game reveals from various Japanese publishers and developers. Fans can expect the usual heavyweights like Square Enix, Capcom, SEGA, Bandai Namco, and others to reveal new major games. Additionally, smaller-scale studios can also be expected to make an appearance. So, what can fans realistically look forward to?

For one, there could be release dates for announced games. These include Final Fantasy XVI and Hideo Kojima's newly unveiled cloud gaming project. There could also be gameplay demo booths for confirmed games like Forspoken, Sonic Frontiers, Bayonetta 3, etc.

Perhaps the upcoming Lollipop Chainsaw revival could show up? Will you be attending this year's showcase? Let us know in the comments section below!

