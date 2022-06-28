Here is everything unveiled at the recent Nintendo Direct Mini Showcase (June 2022)

Japanese publisher Nintendo recently dropped their full Direct Mini livestream for June 2022. It boasted a plethora of exciting third-party announcements that are coming to their popular portable device. Some of them were already known, while others were speculated or rumored about.

But some came completely out of left field, surprising many. Here is a rundown of everything shown at the showcase. Which among these is your favorite?

The Nintendo Direct Mini Showcase featured some great reveals

1) Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak new trailer

A brand new trailer offering a deeper look at the upcoming expansion to Capcom's Monster Hunter Rise was dropped. Sunbreak will launch on June 30, 2022 and a free demo is available for fans to try out on the Nintendo Switch eShop.

On a related note, Rise will also receive free updates throughout the year, including new monsters such as Seething Bazelguese, and this support is expected to flow into 2023 as well.

2) NieR: Automata - The End of the YorHa Edition

The rumors were true; NieR: Automata is finally coming to Big N's handheld. 2017's iconic action-RPG developed by Platinum Games will be available for Switch owners to check out October 6, 2022.

Subtitled End of the YorHa Edition, it will not only include all previously released DLC but also feature new modes and exclusive costumes for players to avail of.

3) Lorelei and The Laser Eyes

This quirky new puzzle adventure game from Simogo, the developers behind Sayonara Wild Hearts will make its way to the Switch next year. in 2023.

4) Super Bomberman R2

The underrated Nintendo Switch launch title Super Bomberman R is getting a sequel. Scheduled for a 2023 release, it will expand upon the foundation of its bombastic puzzler predecessor with new modes and features.

5) Megaman Battle Network Legacy Collection

The cult-classic Mega Man spinoff is making a comeback. It will boast upscaled visuals, and new features like a music player and gallery. Relive all 10 Mega Man Battle Network games when they arrive via the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection in 2023.

6) PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC

Acting as a remake of PAC-MAN WORLD, Re-PAC whisks players back to Ghost Island. PAC-MAN must save his family from the mischievous Ghosts and navigate through obstacles in this platformer adventure. It will come to players on August 26, 2022.

7) Blanc

This brand new puzzle platformer sees an unlikely friendship. Blanc from Gearbox Publishing will also feature local and online co-op and will come in February 2023 as a launch console exclusive.

8) Return to Monkey Island

A brand new reimagining of the acclaimed point & click adventure arrives as a timed console exclusive later in 2022, courtesy of Devolver Digital.

9) Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope release date trailer

Ubisoft's latest collaboration is the sequel to 2017's Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle. Expanding upon the turn-based strategy RPG formula, Sparks of Hope is an improvement over its predecessor, featuring a brand new plot about the titular Sparks. Coming October 20, 2022.

10) Little Noah: Scion of Paradise

An upcoming rogue-lite platformer adventure from Cygames, Noah must explore the ruins she has crashlanded on. Explore levels, collect treasure and recruit allies to create devastating combos in battle. It will launch on June 28, 2022.

11) Railgrade

Published by Epic Games, Railgrade is an upcoming management sim. Keeping utmost efficiency in mind, craft precise trackways for trains to transport cargo between places. Coming Fall 2022.

12) RPG Time: The Legend of Wright

RPG Time: The Legend of Wright from Aniplex is a charming new adventure game featuring aspiring game creator Kenta. Traverse through the colorful handcrafted worlds boasting varied mechanics and gameplay, when it arrives on August 18, 2022.

13) Sonic Frontiers debuts Nintendo Switch gameplay

The Direct also offered a first-look at the Nintendo Switch rendition of the upcoming open-world Sonic game. Players must explore Starfall Islands, platform through environments, beat new foes and uncover secrets. Available during Holiday 2022.

14) Disney Dreamlight Valley

Experience Disney's own take on Animal Crossing with Disney Dreamlight Valley. Exploration, minigames and customization are key elements of this life simulation game. This is the only Early Access game available on this list and is expected to drop in September 2022.

15) Live A Live

The remake of the underrated Japan exclusive SNES JRPG Live A Live is just around the corner. Recreated in the HD-2D artstyle from Square Enix, there are several unique characters and scenarios to experience with traditional turn-based gameplay.

The game releases on July 12, 2022. Watch the Nintendo Treehouse feature for an in-depth look. A demo will also be made available on the eShop.

16) Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

After visiting a new planet, Doraemon and friends undertake a calm farming adventure in this upcoming game. It is the latest entry in the Bandai Nmaco published series based on the iconic manga and anime series. Coming later in 2022.

17) Minecraft Legends

The upcoming real-time strategy spin-off in the popular Minecraft series is also coming to Nintendo Switch. Originally shown off at the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, Minecraft Legends is a brand new spin on the formula in an underrepresented genre on consoles. Coming in 2023.

18) Dragon Quest Treasures

The latest spinoff in Square Enix's longrunning JRPG series is Dragon Quest Treasures. Players can recruit iconic monsters and scavenge for treasures, and utilize their unique abilities in both combat and traversal. Coming December 9, 2022.

19) Game Reel

A slice highlighting some available and upcoming games.

The montage featured the following games:

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes (Available Now)

A Plague Tale: Reqiuem - Cloud Version (October 18, 2022)

No Man's Sky (October 7, 2022)

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions (July 28, 2022)

20) Portal Companion Collection

Two of the best games ever made by PC-centric developer Valve have arrived on Nintendo Switch in the form of the Portal Companion Collection. Featuring Portal and Portal 2, the two acclaimed first-person puzzle games are available to buy right now on the Nintendo Switch.

21) HARVESTELLA

This brand new farming sim/hack & slash from Square Enix puts a new spin on the formula. With the Quietus, a cataclysmic cyclic event that threatens the seasons, players will explore and fight to survive. HARVESTELLA will be available on November 4, 2022.

22) Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Persona 5 Royal is coming to Get ready to have your heart stolen with these three iconic Persona games!Persona 5 Royal is coming to #NintendoSwitch on October 21, with Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable in 2023! #P25th Get ready to have your heart stolen with these three iconic Persona games! 💖Persona 5 Royal is coming to #NintendoSwitch on October 21, with Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable in 2023! #P25th https://t.co/Cwkg5a1TnS

Saving the best for last, the recently announced Persona ports are indeed coming to Nintendo Switch. This marks the mainline debut of the acclaimed Megami Tensei subseries on a Nintendo system.

As with other versions, Persona 5 Royal will arrive on October 21, 2022. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, meanwhile, are set for 2023.

