NieR: Automata anime adaptation is in the works

NieR fans can rejoice as NieR: Automata, the action RPG, will be receiving an anime adaptation soon. Launched in 2017 as a sequel to the 2010 game NieR, the game has garnered a cult following since its release.

The series' YouTube channel recently uploaded the announcement trailer on the platform, which has fans excited. While some fans cannot contain their hype, some are nervous about how the anime adaptation will turn out and whether it would be a faithful adaptation of the games.

NieR: Automata will receive an anime adaptation

Rumors regarding the popular JRPG title receiving an anime adaptation were doing their rounds on the internet earlier this month. The game recently completed its fifth anniversary, and Square Enix made the announcement during a live stream. While the team released an announcement teaser, not much information regarding what people can expect from the anime adaptation was shared.

Nibel @Nibellion NieR Automata anime has just been officially confirmed NieR Automata anime has just been officially confirmed https://t.co/shpb2Il0YQ

However, fans were delighted to see Pod 042 and 2B. Square Enix also confirmed the identity of the studio that would be animating the series. It will be animated by A-1 Pictures, the same studio responsible for animation series like Kaguya Sama: Love Is War and Sword Art Online.

Fans are slightly worried about the anime adaptation and hope that the anime series will feature exemplary soundtracks similar to those present in the game. One can make an educated guess and say that the anime series will most likely showcase 2B, the YoRHa unit android, and its adventures.

The series has not yet given fans a release date, and players are eagerly waiting in anticipation for further news regarding the anime series’ release.

About the game

NieR: Automata is arguably one of the most popular JRPG games on the market, making its debut back in 2017. The game is set in 11945 AD, where a proxy war has broken out between invaders from another world and androids. These androids are devoid of emotions and have a specific attitude that distinguishes them from each other.

The Bunker is a recon base present above the Earth’s orbit. From this bunker, androids belonging to the “YoRHa” forces are commanded in an attempt to drive away the invaders and save their planet. Another set of forces called the Resistance joined in on this fight in an attempt to drive away these invaders.

