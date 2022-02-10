NieR: Automata 5 year anniversary, what to expect

The 5th anniversary of NieR: Automata is on February 23, 2022, and to celebrate that, Square-Enix is going to be hosting a livestream on that date, at 18:00 JST (4 AM ET). Available to watch on Niconico Live in Japanese, it will feature some interesting information.

Yoko Taro, the series creator, will be on hand for the stream, as will several of the other developers such as Yosuke Saito (producer), Keiichi Okabe (composer). PlatinumGames’ Takahisa Taura will also be in attendance. What can fans expect?

Casual livestream from NieR: Automata devs incoming

This livestream is said to be a fairly casual one, with the developers spending some time reminiscing on the past five years and where the game has gone since then.

NieR: Automata was released on PlayStation 4 first, but would come to Xbox and PC later on. Yoko Taro also wrote a story for an Alliance Raid in Final Fantasy XIV, set in the NieR universe, so it received even more promotion there.

NieR’s popularity has really grown since the arrival of Automata, and seeing it in Final Fantasy XIV was an exciting moment for many fans, to be able to interact with the main characters in an MMO setting.

For fans in Japan, there will likely also be giveaways for the in-country audience, which is a tradition for this style of anniversary livestream. There’s also going to be an extra talk show segment for those who have Niconico Premium paid accounts.

This segment will have a Q&A session, where users can ask questions to the staff attending the livestream. Those who are interested can fill out the following form to put their question forward in the NieR: Automata 5th anniversary stream. Questions can be submitted until February 20, 2022.

Another important point is that Square-Enix has teased that there may be some new information coming about the NieR franchise in general. Whether this means another release of NieR: Automata, or a new game in the series, that is all speculation at this point.

As said by industry insider Nibel, there have been rumors of an anime, which could be announced here.

Nibel



(Keep in mind that this does not necessarily mean the announcement of a new game; there've been rumors of an anime adaptation for example)



■ご視聴はこちら

live.nicovideo.jp/watch/lv335474…



There will be a NieR Automata 5th Anniversary livestream in ~2 weeks; sounds like new information will be shared as well (Keep in mind that this does not necessarily mean the announcement of a new game; there've been rumors of an anime adaptation for example)

Fans of the NieR: Automata 5th year anniversary won’t have to wait very long, since the livestream will take place later this month, on February 23, 2022. It will be interesting to see what the developers and creators have to say, and what sort of information could be revealed about the future of the franchise.

