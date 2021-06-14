Platinum Games’ Babylon’s Fall revealed at E3 2021

In today’s Square Enix showcase on the second day of E3 2021, Platinum Games revealed their upcoming fantasy action title, Babylon’s Fall .

The development team of Platinum Games has impacted the gaming industry as both NieR: Automata and Bayonetta games amassed a huge amount of praise from different parts of the community.

They are now returning with their latest fantasy action title, Babylon’s Fall, as the game will be released for PS4, PS5, and PC platforms.

Babylon’s Fall trailer breakdown

In today’s Square Enix E3 2021 Summer Live event, Platinum Games announced their latest title, Babylon’s Fall, under the publishing rights of Square Enix.

The trailer showcases massive multiplayer-focused gameplay with hints of a monologued narrative. The characters featured in the game will use all sorts of medieval weaponry along with magic to battle against numerous foes in order to proceed with the story of Babylon’s Fall, as the characters’ main focus is to progress through the titular tower named Babylon.

Since its announcement in 2018, Square Enix has done little to nothing when it came to informing fans about the development, story and release date of Babylon’s Fall. Even when it comes to the teaser trailer today, it did little to quench the lore thirst of fans, as it showcased two figures battling out in order for one of them to use some sort of magical power to deal a decisive blow on the other.

The trailer itself was a 2-minute long visual with jam-packed lore made to throw down the throats of fans as they marveled at the grandeur and extensive detailing of the world-building of Babylon’s Fall.

In today’s reveal, no information was given out by Platinum Games on the release date of Babylon’s Fall, while they did announce the platforms where the game will be released. The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game was previously slated for a 2019 release. However, due to some complications, the game release was delayed as a gameplay trailer was revealed in Sony’s State of Play in 2019, where NieR: automata’s signature weapons made a surprise appearance.

Edited by Gautham Balaji