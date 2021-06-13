Square Enix presentation at E3 2021: Where to watch and what to expect

E3 2021 is underway. Square Enix has its presentation scheduled for later today, right after the Microsoft Xbox and Bethesda showcase at E3.

With highly anticipated titles coming in the near future from Square Enix, fans await an exciting presentation from the decorated Japanese publisher amid the star-studded E3 2021 lineup.

Square Enix has already announced three of their titles that they are going to show in their E3 presentation: Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel’s Avengers. However, that does not mean that more of their titles will not be showcased in the E3 show.

Where to watch Square Enix presentation at E3 2021

Square Enix's presentation at E3 2021 will begin shortly after the Xbox and Bethesda presentation. The Square Enix presentation is scheduled to start at 12:15 pm PST / 3:15 pm ET / 9:15 pm CEST / 12:15 am IST.

We go live tomorrow at 8:45am PT, here's the rundown:



9:30am PT 24 Entertainment's NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

10am Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

12:15pm SQUARE ENIX

2pm Warner Bros. Games' Back 4 Blood

2:30pm PC Gaming Show

4pm Future Games Show



What are YOU most excited for? #e32021 pic.twitter.com/l1GudQ8EFq — E3 (@E3) June 13, 2021

The showcase is expected to run for 40 minutes.

The Square Enix presentation will be broadcast on Twitch and Youtube on E3’s official channels: E3 official Youtube Channel and E3 official Twitch Channel.

What to expect from Square Enix presentation at E3 2021

While Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel’s Avengers have been officially mentioned as titles getting a showcase at E3, there will most likely be several more.

Fans can expect to see new trailers and gameplay footage of Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy Origins. The recently announced Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate can also be part of the Square Enix presentation.

Forspoken is another highly anticipated title, which fans won't be too surprised to see at the event.

Square Enix, in their tweet, also mentioned a world premiere coming from Eidos Montreal, the developer of the beloved Deus Ex series.

There was also a recent rumor that Square Enix and Team Ninja joined hands to venture into the Souls-Borne genre with Final Fantasy Origin. This can also make a potential appearance in the Square Enix presentation at E3.

