Square Enix and Team Ninja join hands to venture into the Souls-Borne genre with rumored Final Fantasy Origin

The most recent rumor to rile up the entire Final Fantasy fanbase claims that the Souls-Borne genre inspired the franchise.

As Square Enix gears up for the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade feature at E3 2021, fans of the franchise are in for a treat. According to the rumor, the next game in the franchise is called Final Fantasy Origin, and it is said to be inspired by the Dark Souls games.

Although not the first leak about Final Fantasy, this one has surprised the fans a bit. According to the leak, Square Enix will unveil Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Remakes for the crowd at E3 2021.

While the leak suggests that the latest installment in the Final Fantasy franchise is supposedly a PS5-exclusive game, the French leaker Souls Hunt revealed that the game would be backed by the mechanics and world-building of Dark Souls.

The inspiration of Souls-Borne genre on Final Fantasy Origin

While other games in the Final Fantasy franchise follow the usual JRPG format of world-building and game design, a Souls-Borne-like game design will give this franchise a fresh start. Judging by the popularity of the Souls genre, in single-player games, this could turn out to be a massive success for the studio.

Nioh and Ninja Gaiden - Team Ninja - are supposedly developing Final Fantasy Origin, according to the leak. Team Ninja is well-known for creating the Nioh franchise, which was successful beyond expectations as a Souls-like game.

If what the leak suggests is true, the partnership between Square Enix and Team Ninja for the Final Fantasy franchise would be excellent for fans of the genre.

Le nouveau Final Fantasy de Square Enix n'est autre qu'un Souls-like développé par la Team Ninja (Nioh). C'est cadeauhttps://t.co/kGjln1HSaS pic.twitter.com/zmHcnlEx3l — SoulsHunt (@SoulsHunts) May 22, 2021

Even though nothing is confirmed, this game should come out as a PS5 exclusive. In the video, Souls Hunt compares the game to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which hints towards the game being inspired by the Souls-Borne genre but not heavily dependent on it.

While the game may retain some of the elements from Dark Souls, the developers will most likely want to infuse the game with an original blend.

With the world-building of the Final Fantasy franchise in mind, this game may also retain older features like a complex RPG system allowing the player to rely on specific armor and damage combinations, a highly diverse set of enemies, replayability, and gaining improvements after dying a few times.

Even though all of this comes as a breath of fresh air for the fans of the Final Fantasy franchise, it is also to be remembered that nothing is yet confirmed. All of this is speculative. Fans will have to wait patiently until Square Enix sheds more light on the Final Fantasy franchise at E3 2021.