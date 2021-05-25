All confirmed and rumored titles of the Final Fantasy franchise to be showcased at E3 2021

After a year of silence, E3 2021 is finally happening this year, and fans of the Final Fantasy franchise are up for a treat.

Many familiar faces such as Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, and other prominent developers and publishers have announced their involvement in E3 2021. Fans are hyping up all over the world.

For E3 2021, both PlayStation and Square Enix have some exciting news. While both companies have their own set of titles to feature on E3 2021, they have teamed up to showcase the most anticipated Final Fantasy games for their fans.

A recent tweet showed a glimmer of hope for all Final Fantasy fans, as it suggested that Square Enix and PlayStation are teaming up for E3 2021 to bring three new Final Fantasy titles.

So the partnership between PlayStation and Square-Enix is clearly very strong on PlayStation 5



Final Fantasy VII Remake Integrade

Final Fantasy XVI

Forspoken

Final Fantasy Origin (rumored)



All apparently PS5 console exclusive. That's pretty wild pic.twitter.com/tTWdeg0wJN — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 24, 2021

What to expect for Final Fantasy at E3 2021

Of the three games, two have been confirmed to come out, while information regarding one of them is barely known.

1) Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI set to release this year (Image via Square Enix)

The latest installment in the Final Fantasy franchise from Square Enix is set to be Final Fantasy XVI. Even though the developers pulled the curtain recently, it is said that the game is quite ready to launch as a possible E3 2021 feature is set to happen.

Although the game was originally said to be a PS5 exclusive, a rumored trailer leak suggests otherwise. Among the many elements shown in the video, a section revealed that the game is also set to be released on PC as well, making it a PS5 timed exclusive.

Despite Sony deleting the video from the internet and Australia’s PS5 webstore telling IGN that it is a PS5 exclusive, fans of the franchise remain hopeful for a PC release. That all being said, it is almost certain at this point that FInal Fantasy XVI is confirmed to get a showcase at E3 2021.

2) Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is coming to the PS5 (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is one of the most anticipated games coming this year. Even though the game was released last year in April for the PS4, Square Enix chose to release the game for the next-gen PS5.

On the final trailer on May 7th, some gameplay features and enemies were showcased by PlayStation, along with a possible release date of June 10th. The game will be PS5 exclusive with no further information about it being released on any other platform. With the date of release being so close to the gaming expo, fans are sure to get a feature at E3 2021.

Final Fantasy Origin

The Warrior of Light in Dissidia Final Fantasy NT (Image via Team Ninja/Square Enix)

Developer of Nioh and Ninja Gaiden, Team Ninja is rumored to be developing a new Final Fantasy spin-off game for Square Enix. According to the rumors, the game is titled Final Fantasy Origin and is expected to receive a full showcase at E3 2021.

The rumors also suggest that the game is more in harmony with FromSoftware’s Dark Souls series and the mechanics of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. This suggests that even if it is a PS5 timed exclusive, there are chances of a future PC port.