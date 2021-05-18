Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: New characters, enhanced battle system, minigames, and more

Square Enix is bringing an upgraded version of Final Fantasy VII Remake to the PS5 on June 10th, 2021. Today they revealed a fresh batch of content for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

We've got a sneak peek at FF7R EPISODE INTERmission for you, including new characters, combat moves, a brand new minigame, and more! 👉 https://t.co/KAwRi9TpPm pic.twitter.com/Sw6UEGKXrq — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) May 18, 2021

Square Enix has Final Fantasy VII Remake Intermission releasing alongside Intergrade, and today’s reveal features a lot of information about it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a visually enhanced edition of the critically acclaimed and award-winning Final Fantasy VII Remake for the PlayStation 5. The game also features Final Fantasy VII Remake Episode Intermission featuring Yuffie as the main character, introducing an exhilarating new story arc, and numerous gameplay additions for players to enjoy.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intermission artwork featuring Yuffie and Sonon

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Intermission artwork and new features revealed

Square Enix’s trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which was released a few weeks ago, featured all of this information in it. A blog post made by Playstation Japan today provided high-resolution pictures coupled with some written information about things shown in the video.

Final Fantasy VII original artwork (Image from Square Enix)

The beautiful new key artwork for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is a reverse view of the key artwork of the original game. In the artwork of the original version, the camera is focused on the characters in Midgar.

With the new artwork, the camera has now flipped around, looking over their shoulders at a wider world, which is reportedly a tease of what’s there in store in Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2. Notably, Part 2 will not be directed by Intergrade’s key director Tetsuya Nomura.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade key art revealedhttps://t.co/6a4lSKwCyO pic.twitter.com/hYVPlaH1R2 — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 18, 2021

The Final Fantasy VII Remake Intermission screenshots showed the new strategic mini boardgame called Fort Condor, and revealed some details about it:

Fort Candor minigame screenshot (Image from Playstation)

Strategy board game inside the world of FF7R based on Fort Condor

Choose units to place on the board with the ATB gauge

Units move & fight automatically

3 unit types (Attacker, Defender, Shooter)

One can use Materia magic (once per spell)

Dirge of Cerberus character Nero (Image from Playstation)

Intermission features Dirge of Cerberus character Nero, who is voiced by Ryotaro Okiayu. Created by a special experiment, Nero can manipulate the power of darkness. It has the nickname "Raven Darkness Nero" and drags everything into the abyss. He is the younger brother of the pure white Emperor Weiss and worships his brother.

Yuffie and her buddy Sonon battling Shinra mechs (Image from Playstation)

Today’s screenshots also focus on new battles against Shinra executive Scarlett in a high-powered mech, and Yuffie and her buddy Sonon battling Shinra mechs and enlisting the help of Ramuh.

Square Enix at E3 2021

Square Enix is confirmed to be present at E3 2021 digital event, where they are expected to reveal further details regarding the upcoming addition to the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI.