Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase revealed: The show will feature a new Eidos Montreal title and highlight Babylon’s Fall

With the E3 2021 around the corner, Square Enix’s schedule for its digital keynote has been revealed. Among all the features, the most eye-catching piece of news is the comeback of the once lost title, Babylon’s Fall.

Square Enix’s 40-minute long presentation at the global digital expo will air on June 13th at 12:15 PM PST/12:45 AM IST. During this time, the company is set to bring Babylon’s Fall back to life, which quite literally was forgotten over time.

Square Enix has several announced game titles that will be featured in the upcoming E3 2021, with the Dragon Quest, Life is Strange, and Final Fantasy franchises getting new titles and remakes or remasters.

The Japanese video game holding company and entertainment conglomerate will bring a spectacular show on June 13th at the E3 2021.

Square Enix games featured in E3 2021

After countless leaks and reveals by Square Enix, fans of different franchises have been really hyped as the E3 2021 approaches. Some of the most eye-catching features of their presentation on June 13th have been listed below.

Babylon’s Fall

Babylon's Fall (Image via Square Enix)

Since the announcement of Babylon’s Fall, the upcoming title of PlatinumGames, in 2018, significantly less information has been handed out to the masses.

Except for the trailer at last year’s State of Play, gamers worldwide have only known that it is under development. Some even thought that development for Babylon’s Fall had been wholly abandoned.

But in recent news, it was made clear that the game will be one of the biggest highlights of Square Enix’s presentation at E3 2021. After years of little to no information, gamers worldwide are set to receive a feature of Babylon’s Fall this expo.

Possible Eidos Montreal title

Eidos Montreal is widely known for its contribution to the gaming industry via the release of Shadow of the Tomb Raider (SoTR) and the Deus Ex series. But since SoTR’s release in 2018, the studio has been silent on whether they are working on any new IP or not.

According to recent news, they are set to make a comeback this E3 2021 with possibly a new game title.

Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange: Remastered

Life is Strange: True Colors (Image via Square Enix)

The latest title in the fan-favorite Life is Strange franchise is set to feature in this presentation at E3 2021. As fans of the Life is Strange franchise wait with patience to dive deep into the world, ambiance, and true colors of Deck Nine and Square Enix’s latest franchise title, there remains a chance for the first reveal of Life is Strange: Remastered at the upcoming expo.

Marvel’s Avengers

Black Panther - War for Wakanda DLC for Marvel's Avengers (Image via Square Enix)

As per recent news, the presentation will also bring more information regarding the upcoming Black Panther - War for Wakanda expansion of Marvel’s Avengers.

Apart from this, fans can expect some news on future in-game events.

Dragon Quest franchise

All Dragon Quest title announcements on the franchise’s 35th anniversary (Image via Square Enix)

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the Dragon Quest franchise. Square Enix recently hosted a special live stream, where series creator Yuji Horii revealed plans for the future title releases of the franchise along with possible remakes and remasters.

While the biggest reveal for Square Enix was the trailer of Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate, the studio is also keen on bringing back old favorites. Apart from DQ XII, other titles set for a feature in E3 2021 are:

Dragon Quest Treasures

Dragon Quest X (Online and Offline)

Dragon Quest Free-to-play mobile game

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Final Fantasy franchise

Final Fantasy XVI (Image via Square Enix)

As Square Enix gets ready for E3 2021, they have an extensive arsenal of Final Fantasy news for fans of the series. The titles in the franchise expected to be featured in E3 2021 by Square Enix are:

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

Final Fantasy Origin

Apart from the traditional Final Fantasy games, it is said that Square Enix is diving into the Souls-Borne genre with Final Fantasy Origin as they wish to bring about a grim menace into the usual ambiance of Final Fantasy.

