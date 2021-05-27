All Dragon Quest title announcements on the franchise’s 35th anniversary

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the world-famous Dragon Quest franchise since the first game, Dragon Quest, came out in 1986.

Since then, the partnership between the development team of Square Enix and the designer of the Dragon Quest franchise, Yuji Horii, has extended the franchise further for fans throughout the world.

While Square Enix teased some Dragon Quest XII announcement in the franchise’s 35th-anniversary event, fans were treated with much more than that. Apart from Dragon Quest XII, several other titles and remakes were announced for fans all around the world.

With all these announcements, fans seem to be eagerly waiting as E3 2021 approaches.

Dragon Quest title announcements made by Square Enix

Recently, the series creator Yuji Horii teased on his own Twitter account, telling fans to get ready for "that" game. Upon translating the whole tweet, this is what it said:

"This Thursday, Dragon Quest celebrates its 35th anniversary. As you may know, we have a special 35th-anniversary broadcast scheduled for then. In gratitude for all your support so far, we’ll have plenty to announce. And of course, we’ll have more on that game as well… Please look forward to it, everyone!"

But when the event finally took place, fans of the Dragon Quest franchise were overjoyed as Square Enix and Yuji Horii had more than just the Dragon Quest XII announcement to make.

These are all the titles that were teased and announced in the event for the Dragon Quest franchise:

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

The original Dragon Quest II came out in early 1988 for the Nintendo Entertainment System. After a long wait, the game will finally be receiving an HD-2D remake. The game will be released worldwide as Yuji Horii teased about the possible Dragon Quest I and II remake saying:

"There might be an unexpected surprise for 1 and 2."

Dragon Quest Free-to-play mobile game

First #DQ35th title revealed: Dragon Quest free-to-play puzzle game for mobile pic.twitter.com/ZEFWvRaHrO — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 27, 2021

While not much information has been given on this title, it said that Square Enix is working on a new Dragon Quest free-to-play mobile game for both the iOS and Android platforms.

Dragon Quest X

Dragon Quest X first came out in 2012 for a lot of platforms worldwide. But during this event, Yuji Horii talked about the announcement of both Dragon Quest X Online and Offline. While no information was given to fans about the Online part, the Offline version of the game is set to be released in 2022 only for the Japan region.

Dragon Quest Treasures

Dragon Quest Treasures was also announced at this event. The developers talked about focussing more on the storytelling around Erik and Mia. They also stated that the game would not follow traditional RPG mechanics.

The game is set to be released worldwide for all platforms, but no announcement regarding a possible release date has been made.

Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate

The biggest and most anticipated announcement for the Dragon Quest franchise was finally made as Square Enix pulled the curtains on Dragon Quest XII: The Flames of Fate.

A teaser trailer was released by Square Enix as the game was announced for worldwide release. They also confirmed that the game is already under development and will make changes to the pre-existing battle system for other Dragon Quest titles.