Twitter rejoices as Square Enix announces a new "Life is Strange" game 

Square Enix has announced a new "Life is Strange" game, and of course, Twitter is excited to hear the news. The game will be announced in a new showcase that Square Enix will be hosting on an annual basis going forward.

A new "Life is Strange" game has been officially confirmed by Square Enix, but all the details aren't out just yet. For that, players will need to wait until March 18th, when Square Enix presents their inaugural showcase, called "Square Enix Presents." The show will be streamed live at 1 pm EDT on March 18, and the entire show will run for about 40 minutes.

NEW CAST. NEW POWER. NEW STORY.



Catch the World Premiere of the next #LifeisStrange game on March 18th 10PM PDT/5PM GMT at #SquareEnixPresents pic.twitter.com/43qaWcUZ8U — Life is Strange (@LifeIsStrange) March 11, 2021

While there hasn't been any new concrete information on the next "Life is Strange" game, Square Enix did write in a post that there would be a new power to look forward to. The world premiere for the game is confirmed to take place during the Square Enix Presents event.

a new life is strange game is exactly what we deserve /pos pic.twitter.com/uqi57wLs3W — el ✨| loves eli & she ra (@softlyevermore) March 11, 2021

Yes that’s right. An ALL-NEW @LifeIsStrange game is coming! Everybody. Remain. Calm.



Jahsushshsuywgsgs!!!%%]]^! pic.twitter.com/LgsupPOikb — Life Is Strange Fans (@LISFansDotCom) March 11, 2021

According to the Square Enix Presents page, fans will be able to tune into the show through a variety of platforms. They could be places such as Twitch and YouTube, or their own official site.

"are you okay" no life is strange 3 just got announced — yara IS EXCITED FOR LIS3 (@msndrstdbadgirl) March 11, 2021

Going forward, Square Enix Presents will be an annual show where games like "Life is Strange" are put on display for the world to see.

Twitter reactions to the new "Life is Strange" game and additional games at the Square Enix Presents show

There's a new #LifeisStrange game coming!!!!! This is so awesome and I can't wait for it!! pic.twitter.com/J2Ej8frxoT — Captain Gaming 🦋 (@Captain_Gaming5) March 11, 2021

I’m going to lose my mind pic.twitter.com/Ta8ivfvH7M — SlightlyEOwl (@SlightlyEOwl) March 11, 2021

While the new "Life is Strange" game may be taking center stage for many fans, especially on social media, it isn't the only game that Square Enix will be presenting at their show.

the way each mainline life is strange game has legitimately changed my life...i’m not ready to go through that a third time pic.twitter.com/VNQGK15SCF — Natalie (@heartimecia) March 11, 2021

Me this morning when I heard there will be some LIFE IS STRANGE 3 news on the 18th: pic.twitter.com/RcsI1Wj6HM — Kelsey Impicciche (@kelseydangerous) March 11, 2021

On the official site for the new Square Enix Presents show, there is a list of games that will make an appearance at the 40 minute event. The games are listed with a very brief description:

Life is Strange - Be there for the World Premiere of the next game in the critically acclaimed series, where you’ll meet a new protagonist with a fascinating new power.

- Be there for the World Premiere of the next game in the critically acclaimed series, where you’ll meet a new protagonist with a fascinating new power. Outriders - get a new look at the upcoming RPG-shooter ahead of its release on April 1. If you can pull yourself away from the awesome demo long enough to watch, of course.

- get a new look at the upcoming RPG-shooter ahead of its release on April 1. If you can pull yourself away from the awesome demo long enough to watch, of course. BALAN WONDERWORLD - find out even more about the weird and wonderful platformer, which launches 26 March. Why, that’s this very month!

- find out even more about the weird and wonderful platformer, which launches 26 March. Why, that’s this very month! Tomb Raider - the series’ 25th Anniversary celebrations continue at SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS!

- the series’ 25th Anniversary celebrations continue at SQUARE ENIX PRESENTS! Marvel’s Avengers - join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for a special look at the latest additions to the time and space-spanning adventure.

- join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes for a special look at the latest additions to the time and space-spanning adventure. Just Cause Mobile - the most incendiary series in gaming is coming to mobile and you’ll see it in action. Expect explosions, explosions and probably some more explosions.

- the most incendiary series in gaming is coming to mobile and you’ll see it in action. Expect explosions, explosions and probably some more explosions. New mobile game announcements - More mobile mayhem awaits from the award-winning Square Enix Montreal.

- More mobile mayhem awaits from the award-winning Square Enix Montreal. TAITO showcase - take a look at some delightful tiles from Square Enix sister company TAITO.

another life is strange coming out. I need my ps5 ASAP💔 — nyla ♡ (@JanylaNorris) March 11, 2021

NEW LIFE IS STRANGE GAME CONFIRMED LETS GOOOO pic.twitter.com/mn4A01kfZn — Ivonne🗯 (@ivonne_gif) March 11, 2021

Now all fans have to do is wait until next week to hear all about what the next "Life is Strange" game will bring.