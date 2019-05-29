×
Marvel's Avengers: Square Enix to debut new game at E3 2019

Kevin C. Sullivan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
6   //    29 May 2019, 21:40 IST

Oh, THERE'S my flight stabilizer/glove that shoots lasers...
Oh, THERE'S my flight stabilizer/glove that shoots lasers...

E3 2017 is when we first discovered that Square Enix were teaming with Disney again - this time for a game based on arguably their biggest property right now: Marvel's Avengers. After a pretty nifty looking teaser, we got... zilch.

Well, after two years - and just as we predicted (not that we exactly went out on a limb, to be fair) - the two companies have confirmed that they will, indeed, reveal the first footage of the game at E3 2019.

While Square Enix is handling publishing duties, it will be Crystal Dynamics doing the actual game development. Considering the good work they've done on the modern Tomb Raider games, it would seem the property is in good hands.

Our guess: expect an announcement of a holiday release, especially as that is - theoretically, at least - when we can also expect Avengers: Endgame to be released on home video, making for a pretty nice gift package for the Marvel fan in your life (or for you, I suppose - you deserve something nice, too, right?). It might not even be unfeasible to see an "Infinity Saga" gift set - all 22 films plus this game.

Whenever - and however - they plan on releasing this game, it's certainly been on our radar for a while now. Will this new game have ties to the existing Marvel Cinematic Universe?

How about the as-of-yet unconfirmed "Marvel Video Game Universe" supposedly started with last year's Marvel's Spider-Man on the PS4 (if that's even a thing... which it probably isn't)? What kind of game will it be? SO MANY QUESTIONS!

We'll just have to wait until June 10th, 6pm PT (9pm ET) - and even then, there's a chance they won't announce it until the very end - to get even some of these answers.

Stick to Sportskeeda for latest video game news and updates.

Tags:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One E3 2019
