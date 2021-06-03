Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 announced for June 13th

Square Enix recently announced the Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 for June 13th, along with a tease of a World Premiere from Eidos Montreal.

Square Enix is the studio behind many well-known franchises, both from Japan and the West. From Tomb Raider to Kingdom Hearts, to Marvel’s Avengers, Square Enix is the studio behind many beloved franchises.

With the E3 season coming up, speculations regarding a possible Square Enix show were discussed. The speculation came to an end when Square Enix officially announced their plans for the upcoming E3 season.

Square Enix Presents Summer 2021

In a recent post, Square Enix announced that the Square Enix Presents Summer 2021 has been scheduled for June 13th, 2021, from 12:15 PM PST / 8: 15 PM BST and on June 14th, 12:45 AM IST.

The entire event will be streamed on the Square Enix YouTube Channel, as well as on Square Enix Twitch and e3expo.com.

The event promises a world premiere from Eidos Montreal, as well as updates on games including Life is Strange: True Colors, Babylon’s Fall, and Marvel’s Avengers. Fans are also expecting updates regarding Square Enix’s other series, such as Final Fantasy.

While fans are intrigued to see updates on upcoming games, the World Premiere has left fans questioning.

Could a new Deus Ex or a new Tomb Raider debut at Square Enix Presents Summer 2021?

The most interesting announcement of the Square Enix Presents is certainly going to be the World Premiere by Eidos Montreal. Eidos Montreal is best known as the studio behind 2011’s Deus Ex Human Revolution and 2017’s Deus Ex Mankind Divided. The studio also developed Shadow of the Tomb Raider (2019), the sequel to Crystal Dynamics’s Tomb Raider (2013) and Rise of the Tomb Raider (2015).

With a World Premiere announced, fans are wondering if a new Deus Ex game or a new Tom Raider Game is coming anytime soon. Predatory microtransactions, along with multiple confusing editions of Deus Ex Mankind Divided, put the series on hold. After 4 years of hiatus, Deus Ex could return and be the cyberpunk game that CD Project Red failed to deliver.

After the massive success of Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider, Crystal Dynamics handed the reins of the series to Eidos Montreal as they focused development on Marvel’s Avengers. With Marvel's Avengers being a live service game, it is possible for Eidos Montreal to take the Tomb Raider series forward, while Crystal Dynamics focuses on Marvel’s Avengers.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod