Nier Automata PC official system requirements: Can your PC run it?

Nier Automata is an action role-playing game developed by Platinum Games. It was initially launched on 23rd February 2017, across platforms including PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Nier Automata is a commercially successful game that has won many major and minor awards over the years.

During the recent Tokyo Game Show: Nier-centric event, we got a decent amount of new info about the Nier series. The publisher, Square Enix, announced a remastered version of 2010's Nier Replicant. The new game is officially called Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 and is set for release on 23rd April 2021 across platforms including PC, Xbox One and PS4.

The pre-orders for Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 are currently active on the respective platforms' online stores.

We’ll be presenting as part of Tokyo Game Show 2020 online on September 24th at 6:00 PDT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST. #TGS2020



You’ll be able to watch the "We Have a Decent Amount of New Info” special #NieR stream here: https://t.co/YprksiPQXS pic.twitter.com/wqLr7es1gt — NieR Series (@NieRGame) September 10, 2020

According to the developers, Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is an upgraded prequel to Nier Automata. The story follows a young man who sets on a journey and a strange talking Grimoire, Weiess, searching for Sealed verses to save his sister, Yonah, who has fallen terminally ill to a disease.

With all the new Nier Replicant info coming in, we thought this would be a great time to get back to the critically acclaimed Nier Automata. Following that, we bring the official system requirements of Nier Automata that can give users a technical overview of how it will perform on their PCs.

Nier Automata PC official system requirements

Image Credits: Platinum Games

[Source: Steam]

Nier Automata PC minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i3 2100 or AMD A8-6500

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 VRAM 2 GB or AMD Radeon R9 270X VRAM 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX® 11 supported

Nier Automata PC recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 8.1/10 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 4670 or AMD A10-7850K

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 VRAM 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 380X VRAM 4 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX® 11 supported

