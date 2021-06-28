Nier Reincarnation set to release on July 24th: Pre-registrations, Official trailer & more

The Nier franchise has produced some really good titles that players have massively enjoyed. Released in 2010, the original Nier was followed up in with Nier: Automata in 2017.

After four long years, the highly anticipated sequel has been given a release date. Square Enix has announced that Nier: Reincarnation will be released on July 24th.

The original Nier was playable on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 while Automata was available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows 10. With a desire to reach new shores, Nier has arrived at mobile gaming with Reincarnation.

The game is available on both the iOS App Store and Google Play store for pre-download. This is the first time in franchise history that the game will be mobile.

Nier: Reincarnation release

The trailer has officially been released on YouTube, with views and likes skyrocketing. Fans are ecstatic about one of the best RPG franchises in gaming returning to their screens.

The first two games were highly acclaimed by critics, with the sequel outdoing the original. This gives reason for players to be very excited about the franchise's third entry.

Nier: Automata. Image via PlatinumGames

While the game won't be available for another few weeks, players can get a huge reward for pre-registering. Future users who pre-register will be rewarded with Gems at the beginning of the game.

The game currently has over 300,000 pre-registered players, highlighting its popularity and anticipation. Coupled with that, the more players that pre-register, the better the rewards will be.

Square Enix has announced that the rewards will increase for every 100,000 pre-registers they receive.

Square Enix. Image via Square Enix

The mobile aspect of the game has surprised some players, given that the franchise achieved its emphatic success on PC and console. It's even more astonishing to some that the latest installment is only mobile, and won't be available on any console.

Given the recent releases on the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles, it is a bit startling. However, that hasn't dissuaded users from being ecstatic about the game.

First time I’m looking forward to a mobile game. — Kyle Walker (@MosesUnspoken) June 28, 2021

Square Enix is set to release its highly anticipated sequel to Nier in just over three weeks. Pre-register now to set the stage and reap your rewards.

