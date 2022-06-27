A new Nintendo Direct Mini has been announced; date & time for all regions, where to watch, and more

Japanese video game company Nintendo has announced a new Nintendo Direct Mini Partnered Showcase for tomorrow, which is set to focus on third-party games.

Following the recent Nintendo Direct on June 22 that brought an in-depth look at Xenoblade Chronicles 3, fans have been hoping for another showcase in this “non-E3” summer, focusing on the future slot of the Switch.

Barring Indie World and Pokemon Presents, which revealed Generation 9 titles — Pokemon Scarlet & Violet — the last Direct back in February focused on the games coming to the platform in the first half of 2022.

A new #NintendoDirectMini : Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.

While the upcoming Direct Mini will only focus on third-party titles, it will certainly reveal more about which games are coming to Switch.

Nintendo Direct Mini Partnered Showcase is slated for June 28, 2022

The Japanese corporation has confirmed a new Nintendo Direct, along with the announcement of a new Direct Mini. The event will focus on the upcoming roster of third-party titles, and its existence was previously reported by several notable sources. Set for tomorrow, June 28, 2022, the showcase will be broadcast at the following time for each region.

6:00 am PST

9:00 am EST

2:00 pm BST

3:00 pm CET

5:00 pm GST

6:30 pm IST

10:00 pm JST

11:00 pm AEST

Nintendo has confirmed the Direct Mini will be about 25 minutes long and will be streamed live on Nintendo’s social outlets like YouTube. As for what games to expect, Nintendo revealed an amazing upcoming roster back in February, however, that was for the first half of the year.

This third-party-focused Direct Mini will not feature any of the upcoming first-part titles like Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s untitled sequel or the long-announced Metroid Prime 4 or a proper gameplay look at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet; nor will it feature Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

But if rumors are to be believed, there are certainly some interesting titles that are slated for the 25-minutes-long show.

One of the most common rumors going around for a while has been regarding the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition’s possible debut on the handheld console.

The collection bundles in three incoming GTA titles after ‘remastering’ them for the modern generation platform. Considering they are nearly 20-year-old titles, the remaster was less than stellar, and fans were not only surprised by their omission from the Switch, but called it a missed opportunity as well.

While the GTA Trilogy’s presence in the showcase is uncertain, the Nintendo Direct Mini Partnered Showcase is certain to interest fans as it will reveal the upcoming roster of games for the Switch.

