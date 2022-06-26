A Nintendo Direct focused on third-party games reportedly coming next week

According to several sources, another Nintendo Direct is on its way next week, hot on the heels of the Xenoblade Chronicles Direct. While this is all speculation, there are several sources that have talked about it.

Originally revealed by Alanah Pearce during a Twitch stream, it was also recently spoken about by Nacho Requena, editor of Spanish games magazine Manual. During a Twitch stream on Friday, he spoke about some major announcements that he is expecting in the upcoming Nintendo Direct.

A third-party-focused Nintendo Direct is allegedly on the way

According to the livestream, there is a Nintendo Direct coming on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The focus is allegedly on third-party games, and that a Persona game will be revealed in some fashion.

The streamer did not know which game, however. Another title is expected to be revealed, one that has been available on other platforms for four years.

Stephen Totilo



Back in 2019, a source close to Rockstar told me remasters were being made in Unreal. Couldn't corroborate.



Back in 2019, a source close to Rockstar told me remasters were being made in Unreal. Couldn't corroborate.

FWIW, also said then that RDR2 was being made for Switch & "Switch Pro." Still waiting!

This could be something like Red Dead Redemption 2, as Stephen Totilo was informed in the past about it being worked on for the Switch; however, this is also conjecture right now. It would be a tremendous addition to the Nintendo Switch roster, if it were to be revealed during the presentation.

“29th, June 29th, Nintendo Direct. It’s not technically a leak, because Nintendo didn’t tell me, just how I make that call. But it’s also, I’m not leaking anything that’s in it, which is what I think is sh**ty.”

Earlier this month, however, Alanah Pearce revealed during a Twitch stream that a Direct is coming on June 29, 2022. She also said it wasn’t a leak, since Nintendo didn’t tell her the information.

The Sony Santa Monica writer revealed the information while reacting to the Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase, giving a hard date for the upcoming presentation by Nintendo.

This coincides closely with the more recent leak, though the two streams were a day apart. Fans already received a major Nintendo Direct back in February 2022, which covered several big titles: Mario Strikers: Battle League, Nintendo Switch Sports, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

As for what could actually be revealed during this Nintendo Direct, it’s hard to say. Several fans are waiting for more information on titles such as Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.

There’s also The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel, which was unfortunately pushed back to 2023. It would be a great idea if Nintendo gave some more insight about what’s going to be appearing in that game.

It would also be a great time to reveal more games coming to the Nintendo Online system, particularly some classic third-party titles. Perhaps fans will finally hear news of the rumored Gameboy Advance upgrade to the Nintendo Online service.

Nintendo fans already know a great deal about the first-party games that are on the way, but a third-party Direct would build a great deal of hype going into the summer and fall months of 2022.

It’s also important to note that this is all speculation until Nintendo officially confirms that there will be a presentation coming in the following week. As of writing, the company has not confirmed or denied a presentation, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens.

