Fact Check: Are the Persona ports announced for Xbox headed to Steam, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch as well?

Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 had a surprise reveal with the Persona games. It was arguably the most hyped video game livestream to air this month. It showcased many exciting reveals, both first and third-party.

The enhanced entries in the acclaimed RPG series from SEGA and developer Atlus were revealed at a recent Microsoft event. The announced games include Persona 3 Portable (P3P), Persona 4 Golden (P4G) and Persona 5 Royal (P5R). However, fans are wondering if they are also coming to other non-designated platforms?

Are Persona 3/4/5 coming to Steam, PlayStation and Nintendo?

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!



Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! You never saw it coming!Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! #P25th You never saw it coming! Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC! Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021! #P25th https://t.co/XMHsX26yrG

In a nutshell, yes they are, to at least two of the platforms specified at the time of writing. Atlus has revealed that the three titles will be making their way to the popular PC digital storefront Steam. P4G was already released on Steam in 2020, so this announcement adds P3P and P5R to the catalog.

Additionally, the game will also be released for PlayStation 5, wrapping up release on all three current-gen home consoles, including Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. Of course, the last-gen Xbox One is included too.

Curiously, the PlayStation 4 seems to be missing out on P3P and P4G as well. P5R isn't a problem as the game was released as a PlayStation 4-exclusive back in 2019. The platform receiving the shortest end of the stick, though, is Nintendo's Switch hybrid console.

None of the mainline Persona games have been confirmed to be coming to Big N's portable. It's a shame, since the system has great demand for JRPGs, especially when Atlus' own Shin Megami Tensei V was released on it back in 2021.

No release date has been announced for the Steam and PlayStation 5 renditions of the upcoming ports. However, on Xbox and Windows platforms, P5R will arrive on October 21, 2022. Meanwhile, P3P and P4G will be released in 2023.

All three titles will also be available on Xbox Game Pass, the green publisher's Netflix-style subscription service for video games.

What to expect from these upcoming remasters?

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Morgana and Teddie are here to recap today's bear-aking news! #P25th It's time for a Persona 25th Times West Special Report!Morgana and Teddie are here to recap today's bear-aking news! It's time for a Persona 25th Times West Special Report! ✨Morgana and Teddie are here to recap today's bear-aking news! 💙💛❤️ #P25th https://t.co/5Tmzq9QmU6

For the uninitiated, these are a sub-series belonging to the occult-themed Megami Tensei franchise. P3P is a PlayStation Portable game, originally released in 2009, while P4G is a PlayStation Vita remaster of the 2008 PS2 original. P5R is the latest, first released for the PlayStation 4 in 2019.

Each game is a series of turn-based dungeon crawlers with social sim elements. All follow groups of high-school students who battle demons using creatures of their own called Personas.

While no specifics have been shared, players can expect sharper visuals and higher frame rates to take advantage of the more modern hardware of these platforms. P3P especially should benefit from it as the oldest entry in the list.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far