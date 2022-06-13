ATLUS Persona 3, 4, and 5 are finally coming to Xbox and PC

ATLUS fans on PC finally have their Persona prayers answered. The latest three entries from SEGA's PlayStation-exclusive Megami Tensei spin-off RPG series are finally coming to the PC platform. For something that has been considered a pipe dream for those without PlayStation consoles, it's definitely tough to digest.

Announced at the recent Xbox Bethesda Games Showcase 2022, there will be three ports: Persona 3 Portable (P3P), Persona 4 Golden (P4G), and Persona 5 Royal (P5R). The latter, in particular, has been much requested by fans for ports on PC and Nintendo Switch.

ATLUS Persona 3, 4 ,and 5 are set to arrive on Xbox and PC in 2022 and beyond

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!



Persona 5 Royal, Persona 4 Golden, and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC!

Persona 5 Royal releases October 21, 2021!

The newest among the three is P5R. First released for the PlayStation 4 in 2019, it is an enhanced version of the 2017 original. Players play as Joker, a high school student who gets incorporated into the Phantom Thuieves group of vigilantes.

Tasked with eradicating malice, the team infiltrates Palaces, which are dungeons created from the subconscious of a person to steal their hearts.

P4G was first released for the PlayStation Vita in 2012, as a remaster of the acclaimed 2008 PS2 original.

Arriving in the quaint town of Inabab, protagonist Yu Narukami is thrust into mysterious murders which are seemingly linked to a midnight TV channel. With a memorable cast of characters in tow, the culprit must be brought to justice by investigating the TV realm and its dungeons.

P3 was the first 3D entry in the series that established the social simulation aspect that the series is now known for. It saw a rendition for the PlayStation Portable first in 2009 called Persona 3 Portable, which replaced the 3D exploration for a visual-novel-inspired 2D style.

As part of the SEES, the protagonist must explore a realm called the Tartarus during the Dark Hour of day. These SEES members are equipped with guns known as Evokers that enable them to channel supernatural entities via their psyche to deal with monsters known as Shadows.

What kind of games are these and when do they release?

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



is out for PS4 on March 31, 2020. The Phantom Thieves are back and they’re better than ever! Meet new student Kasumi and the gang in the latest Persona 5 Royal trailer. #P5R is out for PS4 on March 31, 2020. The Phantom Thieves are back and they’re better than ever! Meet new student Kasumi and the gang in the latest Persona 5 Royal trailer.#P5R is out for PS4 on March 31, 2020. https://t.co/ML8KEXWBsp

All three are turn-based dungeon crawler JRPGs with social-sim elements. The core gameplay sees players explore dungeons and take down powerful bosses to progress. This is achieved with the use of Personas, ally demons that can be acquired and fused into newer, more powerful forms and can aid in combat with magic too.

When not facing threats, players can attend school, hang out with friends, and strengthen their relationships with them. This can be done via activities like watching movies or chilling at an eatery.

It is one of the more desirable elements of these games as the narrative is backed by richly written and relatable characters with their own mental demons to fight.

P5R will arrive on October 21, 2022. P3P and P4G, meanwhile, are aiming for a 2023 release. They will also be available on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service. This also marks the first time a mainline Persona game will arrive on an Xbox platform. PC, on the other hand, did receive a Steam port of P4G in 2020.

To learn more about the Summer Game Fest, announcements, and reveals, keep an eye out for Sportskeeda's coverage of the same here.

